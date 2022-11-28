Read full article on original website
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Warner Bros Discovery's CNN Axes Several Hundred Jobs
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD owned CNN informed hundreds of employees about layoffs as part of CEO Chris Licht's efforts to transform the cable news network. The layoffs affected hundreds of staffers but amounted to a "single-digit percentage" of staff, CNBC reports. CNN had about 4,400 employees. That would mean...
Another thing to blame boomers for: inflation
Boomers certainly aren't at fault for wanting to retire. But losing them from the workforce is making the labor shortage — and inflation — worse.
