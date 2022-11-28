ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Warner Bros Discovery's CNN Axes Several Hundred Jobs

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD owned CNN informed hundreds of employees about layoffs as part of CEO Chris Licht's efforts to transform the cable news network. The layoffs affected hundreds of staffers but amounted to a "single-digit percentage" of staff, CNBC reports. CNN had about 4,400 employees. That would mean...

Comments / 0

Community Policy