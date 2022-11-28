Read full article on original website
Obituary: Barbara Helm
Barbara Helm, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Cherry Cove Assisting Living in Sturgeon Bay. She was an animal lover, especially cats, and was an avid reader, often reading until the early morning hours. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Boleslaw and Maria (Wesolowska) Chelminiak; former husband and...
Campfire at Crossroads
Nights are growing long, so brighten them up with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek. Follow the luminary-lit trail Dec. 2, 5-7 pm, and sit around the campfire for stories and community. The walk starts in the parking lot. The Discovery Outdoors Club – a free program for children...
YMCA Names Tonya Felhofer Next CEO
The Door County YMCA Board of Directors announced that Tonya Felhofer has been named as the next CEO of the Door County Y. Felhofer brings a wealth of Y experience in Financial Development, Marketing and Membership along with having developed strong relationships with our donors, members, staff, and the entire Door County community. For the last several years Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and for the last year as the Mission Advancement Executive.
Culture Club: Women of Words
What can happen when we gather around a table to inspire each other, share our stories and our buried histories, and release the unspoken truth of our lives to the world?. It’s early morning at Write On, Door County’s Writing Center in Juddville. The coffee pot is brewing; the tea water is hot; some snacks are laid out; and the writers have begun to arrive. One by one, women from all over the peninsula fill the seats around the long tables, settling in for another monthly gathering of the Door County Women’s Writing Group and ready to discuss the latest words they’ve penned and to bring fresh ideas into form.
Algoma Galleries Partner for Art Event
Ladybug Glass and Clay on Steele are celebrating the last First Friday of the year together by offering Christmas delights and holiday discounts. The two side-by-side galleries offer access to the other without going outside. Ladybug Glass is also celebrating its second anniversary (postponed from November), which includes new glass...
Choir Performs Holiday Favorites
Singing in concert for the first time since December 2019, the Peninsula Singers have prepared a musical evening of winter and holiday choral favorites called Behold That Star! It will be performed Dec. 3, 7 pm, when Janet Anderson and Mary Hall will co-direct a varied program of musical styles ranging from contemporary to gospel to medieval, plus fun seasonal classics and beloved carols.
Holiday Open House at Sister Bay Moravian
Sister Bay Moravian Church will host a holiday open house Dec. 4, 2 pm, featuring a Christmas cookie sale, handcrafted rugs and greeting cards, holiday treasures and homemade soup to go. Advent lessons and carols will follow at 4 pm at the church, 10924 Old Stage Road in Sister Bay.
Lifting A Stein at the Haus on the Hill
“German beer is brewed according to Reinheitsgebot, a law adopted in Bavaria in 1516 which permits only water, hops and malt as ingredients. Yeast was later added to the list.”. Who says nothing good happens after midnight?. It was well after that hour in 2018 when Kevin Lawell and David...
DCHS Featured Pet: David Bowie
David Bowie is a gorgeous, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome boy has the most striking eyes – one blue and one green!. Like all cats at WHS, David Bowie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51154344) has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated,...
Tree Lighting, Caroling in Fish Creek
The Gibraltar Historical Association will bring back the charm of yesteryear when it hosts the annual lighting of the village’s Christmas tree in Noble Square. Door County Carolers will also lead guests in a candlelight sing-along at the event Dec. 3, 5 pm. Following the celebration, enjoy hot cocoa...
Packer Party Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus are hosting a Packer party Dec. 4 at the Sister Bay Bowl to raise funds for Food for Families. There will be a $15 charge at the door. The doors will open at 10:30 am, and the game will start at 12 pm. Enjoy AC Tap chili, brats, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheese, dessert and more, along with a silent auction, ending at 2:30 pm, featuring items donated by local businesses. Take canned goods to donate for a chance to win door prizes.
PODCAST: What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
If Door County is the Cape Cod of the Midwest, and the Cape is a far more thickly settled and visited place than Door County, what can Door County learn from the Cape about balancing environmental protections and economic progress? That’s the conversation the Door County Environmental Council wanted to start when it guest-hosted the Cape Cod Commission’s Erin Perry this fall. Andrew Kleidon talks with Deb Fitzgerald about that discussion and what Door County may be able to learn from the Cape’s example.
Letter to the Editor: It Is Up to Us
After all that has happened during the past six months or so, and after listening to the talking heads on both sides, we have learned much from the recent election, and it was not what they were telling us. Yes, on any given day, we are pretty much divided 50-50,...
Clipper, Pioneer Boys Hoopsters Seek to Improve
Sturgeon Bay’s varsity boys basketball team, which picked up its first win of the season Nov. 26 with a 55-47 victory over Coleman at the Packerland/M&O Conference Challenge Tournament, is looking to improve on its 8-18 record from last season with more wins than losses. Rodney Owens is in...
PODCAST: Will Sister Bay Give Boat Rentals the Boot?
The Sister Bay Marina Committee is considering eliminating commercial activity at the popular marina. That has ignited an avalanche of backlash from locals and visitors, including some of the 50,000 people who use the services each year to get on the water. Myles Dannhausen Jr. and Andrew Kleidon discuss the reasons behind the discussion, and what it might mean.
Spatchcocking Chicken
Autumn is a wonderful time to keep your grill in rotation in Door County because grilled chicken – paired with all the fall bounty that you can find at the farmers markets – equals happy bellies and satisfied guests. I was raised in a home with a mom...
New Construction in Your Town
Nearly all of the county’s 19 municipalities, plus the County of Door, were finalizing their 2023 budgets and tax levies in November. One number that had a large impact on next year’s property-tax bill was the 2021 net new construction that’s calculated by the state for all taxing authorities.
Book Recommendation: “I’d Like to Be the Window for a Wise Old Dog” by Philip C. Stead
Recommended by TRACY YTTRI OPPER, Branch Manager, Baileys Harbor Library. A really good picture book is worth a read no matter what age you are. Philip C. Stead, the author and illustrator who’s best known for A Sick Day for Amos McGee, has created a book to treasure!. I’d...
