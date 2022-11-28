Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Iggy, Dolly, Doja Cat, J Lo, Khloe!
Jessica Simpson paraded her amazing figure in a skintight dress from her clothing brand, three years after losing 100 pounds, following the birth of her third child, Birdie Mae. Iggy Azalea couldn't walk for three weeks after having back surgery. Here is that back she’s talking about. Millie Bobby...
I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly
A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
Tish Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With ‘Prison Break’ Star Boyfriend
Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again. She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown’s Pettiest Statement so Far: ‘I Should Have Actually Told Her I Didn’t Like Her’
Kody Brown has spent all of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' acting horribly toward Christine Brown. In the show's most recent episode, he was especially petty.
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Jennifer Lopez Calls Her First Red Carpet Dress 'Poo Poo Color'
Jennifer Lopez reflected on her first Hollywood premiere during Vogue's "73 Questions."
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday
Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
Jennifer Aniston and Her Dogs Get Into the Christmas Spirit
The actress posted a series of festive holiday photos on Instagram on Dec. 1.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
Khloe Kardashian Sends Gingerbread House to Vanessa Bryant as Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna
Honoring her loved ones. Khloé Kardashian sent a gingerbread house to Vanessa Bryant that paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. "@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Vanessa, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 29. The elaborate holiday treat is shaped as a two-story home with […]
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Mariah Carey’s Most Candid Quotes About Motherhood and Raising Twins Moroccan and Monroe With Ex Nick Cannon
Her greatest job. Mariah Carey has gushed about the way becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life. After just six weeks of dating, Carey exchanged vows with Nick Cannon in April 2008. The pair expanded their family with their fraternal twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in 2011. Before giving birth, the songwriter […]
TODAY.com
Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree
Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days. When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus Dumps Much Older Boyfriend Bobby Scott: Sorry I Got You Fired!
Back in July, Briana DeJesus was involved in a minor scandal involving her new romance. Briana was dating a man named Bobby Scott, and while fans focused on the fact that there was a pretty significant age gap between the couple, their involvement turned out to have far-reaching implications for a totally unrelated reason.
