Australian Twitch streamer goes wild as country reaches World Cup knockouts
A Twitch streamer from Australia has been spotted going wild in Qatar, celebrating the country’s historic progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022. It is only the second time the team from Down Under has made it this far in the international competition, with head coach Graham Arnold being lauded by fans around the world.
Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16
Lionel Messi has scored in his 1000th game to give Argentina v Australia the lead. Watch the goal here.
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
Niantic trolls Pokemon Go player with Cosmoem wild spawn prank
A certain Pokemon’s surprise return to Pokemon Go tricked one player into thinking they could find the Legendary Cosmoem in the wild. As Pokemon Go’s Season of Light is set to come to a close, fans were finally able to evolve their Cosmoems into either the Legendary Solgaleo or Lunala.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys new episode title hints at next step for Ash & Goh
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys’ newest episode title has been translated and fans think it could hint at big things for Ash and Goh’s future. The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime is nearly wrapped up in Japan following Ash’s victory over Leon to earn the rank of Pokemon Master. With...
Whirlwind of emotions for St. Louis soccer fans after USA’s World Cup loss
Several St. Louis sites hosted watch parties Saturday morning as the U.S. Men’s Soccer team battled the Netherlands in the World Cup.
Pokemon Go players roast Niantic following Hoenn Mega Raid Day bug announcement
Developer Niantic has announced known issues with the Pokemon Go Hoenn Raid Day event, specifically affecting those who spent money on the event ticket. Fans have gathered in the comments to call Niantic out for another broken paid experience. Pokemon Go trainers planned for a busy day following the announcement...
Two Point Campus: Space Academy review – An out-of-this-world delight
Two Point Studios takes Two Point Campus to new heights through the Space Academy DLC, introducing unique levels, courses, and features that both challenge and delight. Developed by Two Point Studios, Two Point Campus crafts a university management experience where professionalism and control are far from present and chaos reigns supreme. It’s a hilarious adventure that manages to expertly blend challenge with comedy. Now, with their first DLC rocketing into the game, Space Academy proves this title is only getting better and aiming for the stars.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny duplication method discovered for multiplayer
A YouTuber has discovered a method to duplicate Shiny Pokemon while playing multiplayer so both trainers can capture their rare encounter. After reaching a Pokemon game’s post-game content, many players take up Shiny hunting as a way to continue on with the thrill of finding rare Pokemon. Naturally, Shiny...
Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime. After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
