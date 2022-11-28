Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Switzerland needed a win to guarantee itself a place in the knockout round after beating Cameroon and losing to Brazil in its opening two games.
Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia. Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus injured their right knees in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Alex Telles had made his debut in Brazil’s second game. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the first two matches. It wasn’t yet clear if the players would remain with the squad in Qatar.
New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams — 16 more than this year in Qatar — and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals.
U.S. Scores Wild Goal to Cut Netherlands Lead at World Cup
Haji Wright got the Americans on the board as a second half substitution.
Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages
Soccer can be harsh sometimes, just ask Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022 on Friday, but its famous 1-0 win against the tournament favorite was still not enough to see it through to the knockout stages. Vincent Aboubakar’s header in stoppage...
US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday,. Pulisic left Tuesday’s final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
Christian Pulisic cleared to play for USMNT on Saturday in round of 16 clash against the Netherlands
The US Men’s National Team had good news for American fans on Friday, tweeting out from their official account that star player Christian Pulisic is “cleared to play” in the team’s round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, USMNT...
Saudi Arabia plans one of the world’s biggest airports
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it’s making plans for big things — specifically, one of the world’s biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an “aerotropolis.”
