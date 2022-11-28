ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Switzerland needed a win to guarantee itself a place in the knockout round after beating Cameroon and losing to Brazil in its opening two games.
KTVZ

Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia. Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus injured their right knees in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Alex Telles had made his debut in Brazil’s second game. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the first two matches. It wasn’t yet clear if the players would remain with the squad in Qatar.
The Associated Press

New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams — 16 more than this year in Qatar — and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals.
KTVZ

US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday,. Pulisic left Tuesday’s final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.
KTVZ

Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit

Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
KTVZ

Saudi Arabia plans one of the world’s biggest airports

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it’s making plans for big things — specifically, one of the world’s biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an “aerotropolis.”

