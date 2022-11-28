Stroll through Knightsbridge and you will find Harrods lit up in spectacular fashion by the The Fabulous World of Dior; the French fashion house’s ultra chic takeover of the fabled department store. While the label’s magic is sprinkled far and wide - think Hansel and Gretel-inspired gingerbread house installations at the new Dior Café on Hans Crescent - it is perhaps the exclusive beauty offering, Dior Prestige La Suite, that shines brightest of all. The festive season has never felt so glamorous.

2 DAYS AGO