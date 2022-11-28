ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof

What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
KASSON, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location

The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
STILLWATER, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.

Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System

Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
PINE ISLAND, MN
Fun 104.3

Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Fun 104.3

BCA ID’s Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has released the identity of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a 24-year-old man following a crash and altercation near a Red Wing park on November 22. A news release says Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown has been placed on standard paid...
RED WING, MN
Fun 104.3

Police Standoff With Armed Suspect in Prior Lake Ends Peacefully

Prior Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A standoff in Prior Lake with an armed suspect ended peacefully and the suspect is in police custody. According to a news release from Prior Lake Police, the incident started around 1:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to the report of a man digging through a dumpster at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Rd. Police said when officers approached the suspect, the suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a handgun.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Fun 104.3

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy