Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Beloved Minnesota McDonald’s Employee Dies at the Age of 92
Over 30 years ago a retired Minnesota man started working for his local McDonald's in Wayzata, Minnesota. He worked the drive-thru window and people loved to see his smile every day. Sadly, he passed away recently. His name was Art Mason. He absolutely loved getting to greet people in the...
Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System
Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
Minnesota Man Guilty of Attempt to Kill Police Forensic Scientist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Saint Paul man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a nearly successful plot to kill his ex-girlfriend, who happens to be a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. The guilty verdict was handed down Tuesday in the trial of 41-year-old Timothy Amacher. He...
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
BCA ID’s Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has released the identity of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a 24-year-old man following a crash and altercation near a Red Wing park on November 22. A news release says Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown has been placed on standard paid...
Police Standoff With Armed Suspect in Prior Lake Ends Peacefully
Prior Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A standoff in Prior Lake with an armed suspect ended peacefully and the suspect is in police custody. According to a news release from Prior Lake Police, the incident started around 1:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to the report of a man digging through a dumpster at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Rd. Police said when officers approached the suspect, the suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a handgun.
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
