Related
theScore
South Korea stuns Portugal late to reach last 16, knock Uruguay out of World Cup
There was another shocker at the 2022 World Cup as South Korea pipped Uruguay for a place in the round of 16. South Korea went from the bottom of Group H to second place after Hwang Hee-chan's dramatic stoppage-time goal secured a stunning 2-1 victory over group winner Portugal on Friday.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Portugal's clash with South Korea
The Portuguese captain didn't take part in training on Wednesday and could miss his country's final group fixture on Friday
How to Watch the FIFA World Cup on December 3 - Netherlands v. USA, Argentina v. Australia | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Saturday, as top teams from Groups A and C are in action, including the underdog Americans looking to make a splash. Watch the FIFA World Cup on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Peacock. NETHERLANDS vs. UNITED STATES. Time:...
Is South Korea vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
South Korea are aiming to defeat Portugal and secure a spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, though they’ll need a hand along the way.Portugal’s narrow victory over Ghana and following win against Uruguay has guaranteed them a place in the knockout phases of the world championship, but another place in Group H is still up for grabs.South Korea, having drawn 0-0 with Uruguay and come up agonisingly short in a 3-2 loss to Ghana, can still progress here, but it won’t be straightforward.To advance, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
Ghana vs. Uruguay Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Ghana and Uruguay faced off in their third matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Giorgian De Arrascaeta got off to a HOT start, scoring back-to-back goals in the 26th and 31st minute. Both teams would struggle to score in the second half. With Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals, Uruguay has had a player record a brace in four consecutive World Cups. Neither team advanced to the knockout stage because of South Korea's win over Portugal.
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
NBC Sports
Ghana vs Uruguay, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
This is going to be an epic Group H finale as there is so much history between Ghana and Uruguay and both teams still have a chance of reaching the last 16. When you say Luis Suarez, Ghana and World Cup together, most people think of his incredible handball to deny the Black Stars victory in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup. We all know what happened next as Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan missed the spot kick after Suarez had been sent off, then Uruguay won on penalty kicks to deny Ghana an historic semifinal berth.
POLITICO
Lawmakers lament as U.S. exits soccer World Cup
Saturday's matchup was the United States' seventh appearance in the knockout round and marks the end of the team's first World Cup tournament since 2014.
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022
The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, Uruguay (1-1-1) defeated Ghana (1-0-2) 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar but failed to advance to the Knockout Round.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
There were fireworks as a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H put Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. Portugal won the group easily in the end but South Korea’s dramatic late...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia v Switzerland - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Serbia take on Switzerland in the final round of matches in Group G at the World Cup.
Sporting News
What time is Socceroos vs Argentina in Australia? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The Socceroos have been the surprise packet of the World Cup so far, as they beat out highly fancied Denmark to a place in the Round of 16, and they now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in their biggest World Cup game in 16 years. They recovered from a poor opening...
Humphries’ track record wins World Cup Park City monobobsled
PARK CITY, Utah — Friday, Day 2, did not disappoint fans at the BMW Bobsled World Cup in Park City who were there to marvel at Kaillie Humphries sliding prowess. […]
