The Independent

Is South Korea vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

South Korea are aiming to defeat Portugal and secure a spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, though they’ll need a hand along the way.Portugal’s narrow victory over Ghana and following win against Uruguay has guaranteed them a place in the knockout phases of the world championship, but another place in Group H is still up for grabs.South Korea, having drawn 0-0 with Uruguay and come up agonisingly short in a 3-2 loss to Ghana, can still progress here, but it won’t be straightforward.To advance, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports

Ghana vs. Uruguay Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana and Uruguay faced off in their third matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Giorgian De Arrascaeta got off to a HOT start, scoring back-to-back goals in the 26th and 31st minute. Both teams would struggle to score in the second half. With Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals, Uruguay has had a player record a brace in four consecutive World Cups. Neither team advanced to the knockout stage because of South Korea's win over Portugal.
NBC Sports

Ghana vs Uruguay, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

This is going to be an epic Group H finale as there is so much history between Ghana and Uruguay and both teams still have a chance of reaching the last 16. When you say Luis Suarez, Ghana and World Cup together, most people think of his incredible handball to deny the Black Stars victory in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup. We all know what happened next as Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan missed the spot kick after Suarez had been sent off, then Uruguay won on penalty kicks to deny Ghana an historic semifinal berth.
CBS Sports

USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, Uruguay (1-1-1) defeated Ghana (1-0-2) 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar but failed to advance to the Knockout Round.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...

