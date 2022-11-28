ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Woman dead after Monday morning crash near DeKalb middle school, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said one person was killed in a car crash Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway near Bethune Middle School.

Deputies said 57-year-old Shirley Revere was killed in the accident, and the other driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 14

Cherri Ashton
1d ago

Losing a loved one during the holidays is so painful. My sincere condolences and prayers go out to the families. I pray that they may find comfort, healing and hope through our Lord, Jesus Christ.

