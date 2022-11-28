Read full article on original website
ACS Fugitive Of The Week 12/1
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Hunter Clark Gordon. Hunter is a 23-year-old white male, 6 foot 2, 205 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s office for Burglary of a Habitation. If you know of Hunter’s location,...
Four People Arrested
Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
Fire At Tire Shop On Ross
The Amarillo Fire Department is fighting a blaze that erupted at a tire shop near Southeast 27th and Ross Street. The intersection is shut down, and officials say firefighters will be there all day. Please avoid the area while crews continue to work the fire.
Amarillo Hospitals Inundated With High Rates of Respiratory Illnesses
Representatives from BSA Hospital, Northwest Texas Hospital, the Amarillo VA, and the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department met on November 30th to discuss the increase in respiratory illnesses in our area. Officials say that while it is normal for the region to see an increase in rates of...
Together We Can Food Drive
The Together We can Food and Fund Drive Kicks off on Monday, December 5th , at the Market Street United in Amarillo. The annual food and funds collection benefits the High Plains Food Bank, which in turn helps to relieve food insecurities in the Texas Panhandle. Each and every donation...
COA Tree Lighting This Friday
Downtown is the Place to be this Friday evening with the lighting of the City of Amarillo’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. It’s set to start at 5 PM right outside the Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center. After the tree lighting, guests can get ready for...
Free Downtown Parking
Starting December 1st, the City of Amarillo started its free 30-minute parking on all on-street downtown metered parking. The free parking will allow motorists to do quick errands, quick shopping, or to-go orders. You’ll need to download the free ParkMobile App to be able to use the free parking, and...
Cactus JBS Incident
A person has been taken into custody after an incident at JBS In Cactus, Thursday. The Dumas Independent School District went into lockdown mode as a precaution. The Dumas School system announced that all students at Cactus, Junior High, and Morningside needed to be picked up from school at their campuses.
Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 Mobile Clinics. They will have first and second doses as...
