The Independent

‘They ask me, Mummy why can’t we get this?’ Single mother forced to skip meals in bills crisis

“You can’t bleed a stone, I can’t give you what I haven’t got,” said Kayleigh. The single mother-of-two, who owes more than £500 to her energy provider and faces the debt being handed over to a debt collection agency, was trying to put a brave face on how she is coping with the escalating cost of living.“Everything is going up, even staples,” she said. “Pasta has risen eight pence in the past week alone. Even though it’s just 8p, it adds up and after rent and basic bills, you’re left with nothing.” The 27-year-old from south London added that...
BBC

Cost of living: Struggling single dad flooded with offers of help

Single dad Samuel lives in a one bedroom flat in Bristol with his two young sons. Earlier this month, the BBC visited his home where he is forced to share a bed as there is not enough room for the boys to have their own. The response to his story...
BBC

Cost of Living: Women making tough choices in work and motherhood

Aime Cox-Tennant always saw herself having children, but in 2021, she found out she was infertile. After having one round of IVF treatment, she isn't sure if she can afford another in the midst of the financial crisis. She is one of many women faced with tough decisions. Research by...
Ingram Atkinson

After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car

Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.
NEVADA STATE
travelnoire.com

Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance

A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
Lefty Graves

Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
BBC

Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Mary Duncan

Marriage saved from brink of divorce when couple agrees to have separate bathrooms and never share

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Caitlin and Justin give the appearance of being one of the happiest, most well-adjusted couples I know. They were high school sweethearts who stayed together even though they went to colleges that were hundreds of miles apart. Despite the distance they not only kept their relationship alive but grew and cultivated it into something really special.

