Carscoops
What New Cars Are You Most Excited About In 2023?
With December clocking in today, the new year is nearly upon us and with it come a slew of new cars, trucks, and SUVs. With that in mind, we’re wondering which singular vehicle with four wheels are you the most excited about in 2023. The options range from old-school sports cars to super-futuristic all-electric vans.
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
Ford Has Built 150,000 Mustang Mach-Es In Just Two Years
Two years after introducing the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford is celebrating the construction of its 150,000th example of the vehicle. And the company thinks that its production will only speed up from here. Ford says it’s targeting an annual production rate of 270,000 vehicles for the Mustang Mach-E, so this...
Carscoops
BYD Outsells VW In China Through November, Becomes Top-Selling Brand
Data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) reveals that BYD sold a total of 152,863 vehicles across the country between November 1 and November 27, marking an increase of nearly 83 percent in average daily sales compared to the same period a year earlier. Volkswagen sold a total of 143,602...
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain
Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new larger three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which...
Carscoops
2024 Acura ZDX EV: This Is What It’ll Look Like And Everything Else We Know
The following article contains independent illustrations created by Josh Byrnes for CarScoops. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Acura. In the ecosphere of electric vehicles, Acura certainly doesn’t slingshot to the forefront of those deciding between a Tesla, Polestar or a myriad of other EV offerings. However, that could all be about to change, with Honda’s premium division developing a crossover based on the GM-pinned Prologue SUV.
Carscoops
Canoo Unveils 600 HP Light Tactical Electric Vehicle For The U.S. Army
The United States Army continues to show interest in electric vehicles and this time they’re enlisting a specially developed Canoo Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV). Set to be used for demonstration and analysis purposes, the Canoo LTV looks similar to the company’s upcoming Pickup but it features a single cab configuration as well as a raised suspension and 32-inch all-terrain tires. The truck also comes equipped with a proprietary all-wheel drive system that develops up to 600 hp (447 kW / 608 PS), which is more than the standard model that is targeted to have 500+ hp (373 kW / 507 PS).
Carscoops
BMW Developing New Battery With 30% More Range That Costs 50% Less
BMW’s future range of Neue Klasse electric vehicles will feature advanced new lithium-ion battery cells that will boost range by as much as 30 per cent. The automaker’s Gen 6 battery is currently under development at the BMW Group Battery Cell Centre of Excellence in Munich, Germany and adopts a cylindrical shape. The shape of the cell will allow BMW to ditch the current prismatic cells it currently configures in modules that are bolted together to create a pack and instead, allow for a new cell-to-pack design to be adopted.
Carscoops
Everything Tesla Revealed During Its SEMI Truck Delivery Event
Tesla celebrated the delivery of its very first customer Semi trucks during a fairly low-key event in Nevada last night. In addition to confirming details about the electric truck, the automaker also revealed a few other interesting tidbits about the Cybertruck and megawatt charging. The main focus of the event...
Carscoops
McLaren Sold $123M Worth Of Its Prized Car Collection To Fund Artura Development
The release of the McLaren Artura was marked by several delays and issues. Such were the troubles, that the automaker has now revealed that it was forced to sell some vehicles from its heritage collection in order to pay to fix technical issues that were delaying deliveries. Bloomberg reports that...
Carscoops
Honda Unveils Next-Gen Driver Assistance Tech, Will Embrace Hands-Free Driving
When you think of advanced driver assistance systems and semi-autonomous driving technology, which automaker comes to mind? Probably not Honda, but the company is looking to change that by announcing new features for their Sensing 360 and Sensing Elite technology suites. Honda Sensing 360 is the mid-level suite of driver...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, De Tomaso P900, And 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Say hello to the last iteration of the Huracan before its hybrid replacement comes: a pumped-up off-road rendition of the mid-engined supercar that gives those looking for something unique and rugged an alternative to dowdy SUVs. The Huracan Sterrato is limited to just 1,499 units, and features raised ride height, all-wheel drive, underbody protection, and gravel tires.
Carscoops
California DOT Orders $18 Million Worth Of Tesla Model 3 EVs
Caltrans, also known as the California Department of Transportation, has ordered 399 Tesla Model 3s worth some $18 million in total. The move comes as part of the effort to electrify Caltrans’ entire fleet of approximately 1,200 vehicles by 2030. Tesla has already delivered more than half of the cars.
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
VW Has Hiked ID.3 Prices By A Whopping €6,000 To €10,000 Since 2020 Launch
Volkswagen updated the pricing for the facelifted 2023 ID.3 in Germany, making it significantly more expensive than before while reducing the available trims. Compared to the market launch of the VW ID.3 in 2020, the price increase on the same trim levels varies between €6,088-10,149 (equivalent to $6,414-10,693 at current exchange rates) or between 15-25%.
Carscoops
Be The Star Of Your Next 80s Car Show With This Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1
The E24 BMW 6-Series is widely regarded as both a handsome car as well as one that’s quite nice to be behind the wheel of. Taking that premise up a notch is the Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1, and now you can own one for yourself. Up for sale at...
Carscoops
Watch The Tesla Semi Delivery Event Here
We’ve updated this post with the live stream video from the event. Tesla will finally hand over the keys to the first customer-ordered Semi models at a special event tonight at 5pm PT / 8pm ET at its Gigafactory in Nevada – though don’t be surprised if it starts with a delay.
Carscoops
Cadillac V-LMDh Racecar Sounds Wild During Testing
When Cadillac’s new racecar is entered into the IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring event in March, it should be a cakewalk, because the team behind the car has already conducted a 24-hour test at the track in order to prepare the endurance racer for its first season of competition in 2023.
Carscoops
2023 Chevy Montana Small Pickup For South America Debuts With Lots Of Interior Comfort, But No AWD
Chevrolet took the wraps off the new Montana in South America today, where it arrives as a comfortable small truck offering a more crossover-like experience to prospective customers. That cuts both ways, though, because the vehicle comes with just one engine option (a 1.2-liter three-cylinder) and no AWD option. Chevrolet...
Carscoops
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
