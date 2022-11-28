Seattle, WA Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country.

All veterans are entitled to certain benefits, but there are state-specific, even city-specific benefits veterans can be entitled to. Some cities may not offer specific benefits, but they have a large community of vets, more jobs that can be suitable for veterans, or they offer more health services.

According to an index of 38 metrics created by data blog Lawnstarter, Seattle, Washington, ranks as the 21st best city for veterans out of the 200 largest U.S. cities. Seattle's highest-ranking category in the index is safety, which includes crime rates and the likelihood of natural disasters.

About 26,211 veterans live in Seattle, accounting for 4.1% of the city's total population, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Rank City Overall index score Best index category Veteran population Veterans as a share of total pop. (%) 1 Providence, RI 46.2 Medical & Mental Health Care 3,415 2.4 2 Salt Lake City, UT 41.7 Mental Health Care & Employment and Volunteering 7,065 4.4 3 Miami, FL 38.2 Mental Health Care 7,509 2.0 4 St. Louis, MO 35.4 Education and Training 15,797 6.4 5 Syracuse, NY 35.4 Medical Health Care 5,212 4.6 6 Des Moines, IA 34.7 Education and Training 9,633 5.9 7 Tampa, FL 34.4 Employment and Volunteering 21,233 6.9 8 Atlanta, GA 34.1 Employment and Volunteering 18,350 4.5 9 Dayton, OH 33.6 Mental Health Care 9,021 8.1 10 Washington, DC 33.6 Support 25,514 4.5 11 Madison, WI 32.9 Mental Health Care 9,345 4.3 12 Pittsburgh, PA 32.8 Education and Training 14,440 5.6 13 San Antonio, TX 32.5 Community 97,318 8.5 14 Minneapolis, MN 32.2 Employment and Volunteering 12,718 3.7 15 Grand Rapids, MI 31.9 Education and Training 7,176 4.6 16 Boston, MA 31.7 Employment and Volunteering & Safety 15,124 2.6 17 Jackson, MS 31.5 Mental Health Care 6,609 5.4 18 Sioux Falls, SD 31.4 Mental Health Care 8,914 6.6 19 McAllen, TX 31.1 Medical Health Care 3,385 3.4 20 Cincinnati, OH 31.1 Mental Health Care 13,030 5.5 21 Seattle, WA 31.1 Safety 26,211 4.1 22 Charleston, SC 30.8 Mental Health Care 9,105 8.0 23 Buffalo, NY 30.1 Safety 11,092 5.6 24 Murfreesboro, TN 30.0 Affordability 6,805 6.3

