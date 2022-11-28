Yes, once again snow is forecast for Tri-Cities this week. This time it looks like it is really happening, but are you happy about it?. There are 3 days where snow is possible, and the first might be as you are reading this. Today (11-28-22) there is a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning and another chance for snow in the afternoon according to Weatherbug. They say we have around a 40% chance of frozen mix. Even NOAA says we have a 20% chance of snow today. If your excited about snow, the best chance is later in the week.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO