Tri-Cities Stories That Deserve the ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Treatment
I'm really excited about the upcoming release of Cocaine Bear, a horror/black comedy film based on a very wild and very true story of a massive black bear that managed to ingest an entire duffle bag's worth of... well, cocaine. One of the reasons I have my eye on this film is because I want to see more movies like this get made. You know, insane local news stories that border on being urban legends or myths.
Snow Finally Coming to Tri-Cities This Week, But Are You Happy?
Yes, once again snow is forecast for Tri-Cities this week. This time it looks like it is really happening, but are you happy about it?. There are 3 days where snow is possible, and the first might be as you are reading this. Today (11-28-22) there is a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning and another chance for snow in the afternoon according to Weatherbug. They say we have around a 40% chance of frozen mix. Even NOAA says we have a 20% chance of snow today. If your excited about snow, the best chance is later in the week.
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
See the Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in WA State
There is a huge difference between the most expensive and least expensive houses in Washington State. Do you know just how big those differences are?. For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you feel like moving to Tekoa? I bet you don't even know where that is or how to pronounce it. lol.
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
Don’t Let Washington State’s 3rd Deadliest Cancer Kill You
I don't recall anyone saying getting older was easy. If they did, I missed it. At a recent visit with my primary doctor, he told me I was overdue for a colon cancer screening. I cringed thinking about the horror stories I've heard about the process, ranging from being handcuffed to the commode to uncontrolled "movements" that could occur at anytime.
UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State
Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
Can You Name The #1 Driving Traffic Offense in Washington State?
What's The #1 Driving Offense In Washington State?. If you're a resident of Washington State, then you know that we have some of the most scenic highways and byways in the country. Over 2300 Of These Traffic Tickets Are Written In Washington State Daily. From the beautiful Cascade Mountains to...
6 Things To Know If You’re Changing Your Name in Washington State
How Do You Legally Change Your Name In Washington State?. Did you know that you can legally change your name in Washington State?. Wooden judge gavel or a wood hammer and a soundboard used by a judge person on a desk in a courtroom with a blurred brass scale of justice behind.
Here’s Why Washington Ranks #1 Best State in New National Report
As a true Washingtonian, I love our state and a recent nationwide report has Washington State rated #1 out of 50 for a myriad of reasons. Minnesota and Utah Are #2 and #3 On Nationwide Ranking List. I've lived in a lot of different states in my life but having...
DOH Dismantling COVID-19 Response Website
The Washington State Department of Health is decommissioning their COVID-19 response website coronavirus.wa.gov this Thursday December 1st. As a result, all COVID-19 related information will be at the DOH landing page for COVID-19. The end of the response page comes after the end of Governor Inslee's end to the COVID-19...
