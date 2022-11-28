ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-Cities Stories That Deserve the ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Treatment

I'm really excited about the upcoming release of Cocaine Bear, a horror/black comedy film based on a very wild and very true story of a massive black bear that managed to ingest an entire duffle bag's worth of... well, cocaine. One of the reasons I have my eye on this film is because I want to see more movies like this get made. You know, insane local news stories that border on being urban legends or myths.
Snow Finally Coming to Tri-Cities This Week, But Are You Happy?

Yes, once again snow is forecast for Tri-Cities this week. This time it looks like it is really happening, but are you happy about it?. There are 3 days where snow is possible, and the first might be as you are reading this. Today (11-28-22) there is a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning and another chance for snow in the afternoon according to Weatherbug. They say we have around a 40% chance of frozen mix. Even NOAA says we have a 20% chance of snow today. If your excited about snow, the best chance is later in the week.
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]

Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
See the Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in WA State

There is a huge difference between the most expensive and least expensive houses in Washington State. Do you know just how big those differences are?. For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you feel like moving to Tekoa? I bet you don't even know where that is or how to pronounce it. lol.
Don’t Let Washington State’s 3rd Deadliest Cancer Kill You

I don't recall anyone saying getting older was easy. If they did, I missed it. At a recent visit with my primary doctor, he told me I was overdue for a colon cancer screening. I cringed thinking about the horror stories I've heard about the process, ranging from being handcuffed to the commode to uncontrolled "movements" that could occur at anytime.
UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
DOH Dismantling COVID-19 Response Website

The Washington State Department of Health is decommissioning their COVID-19 response website coronavirus.wa.gov this Thursday December 1st. As a result, all COVID-19 related information will be at the DOH landing page for COVID-19. The end of the response page comes after the end of Governor Inslee's end to the COVID-19...
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

