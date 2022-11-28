Read full article on original website
marinmagazine.com
10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF, Plus the Top Things To Do in Marin and the Bay Area This December
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and get ready for the lighted boat parade. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t have...
San Francisco Examiner
December theater in S.F. is a multicultural, multifaith holiday affair
On San Francisco stages at holiday time, anything goes: the traditional, the traditional-with-a-twist, the traditional-with-a-decidedly-raunchy-twist, the queer-centric and everything in between. Music tends to be a major component at many of the theaters, and that’s not counting the annual dance performances: the lush “Nutcracker” at San Francisco Ballet; choreographer Mark Foehringer’s own version for kids 3 and up as well as ODC’s “The Velveteen Rabbit,” also for families with kids; and Michael Smuin Ballet’s Christmas show at YBCA, which always comprises classical and pop music — and not just ballet, but also tap and jazz (including the perennial favorite, a seductive “Santa Baby”).
hoodline.com
Oakland may soon have a street called Too $hort Way
We can almost guarantee those namesake lyrics by local rapper Too $hort will be running through your head when you drive along Oakland's Foothill Boulevard in the future – at least if a proposal to rename a stretch of the street for the rapper goes through. The Mercury News...
21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022
There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week
Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
rosevilletoday.com
Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco
Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco looks to renew lease for cabin shelter at 33 Gough
San Francisco officials are seeking to extend the life of a 70-cabin homeless shelter at 33 Gough St., which opened in March 2022 on a temporary one-year lease. Cabins, or tiny homes, are an increasingly popular shelter option for cities looking for solutions to homelessness. The idea is to provide a private space that can protect someone from the elements and create alternatives to congregate shelters, which do not work for everyone who experiences homelessness, such as people with pets or those who had harmful experiences in group shelters.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort
The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
13th annual Drag Queens on Ice show returns to dazzle at SF Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO -- It is a San Francisco tradition that brings color and entertainment to Union Square. Drag Queens on Ice returns for its 13th year.The making of a drag queen is an art and 'Jubilee' is Joe Wadlington's masterpiece.It is a four-hour process of meticulously applying makeup, wardrobe and the hair. All before it is time to take the stage. For Wadlington to be Jubliee, the transformation happens in his garage in San Francisco, a space also transformed into his costume/sewing/makeup/dressing room.The time pays off though when Jubilee gets to shine. But this week, Jubilee will sparkle on a different...
PayPal Park transformed into Christmas light wonderland
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the South Bay, with the entire playing field of PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, being transformed into the world’s largest display of Christmas lights. Both kids and adults are excited to enjoy over four million Christmas lights after […]
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
San Francisco Examiner
S.F. Public Library names The City's top 10 checked out albums of 2022
This year, the San Francisco Public Library found that residents across The City were enamored with wax—the kind that plays on a turntable, at least. SFPL data shows that the library's LP collection circulated 30 percent more in 2022 than in the previous year. Get a sneak peak!. Get...
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
10-month-old baby barely survived after ingesting fentanyl at popular Bay Area park, parent says
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a medical emergency that sent a 10-month-old to the emergency room. The child's parent says the baby ingested fentanyl.
