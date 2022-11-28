ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

December theater in S.F. is a multicultural, multifaith holiday affair

On San Francisco stages at holiday time, anything goes: the traditional, the traditional-with-a-twist, the traditional-with-a-decidedly-raunchy-twist, the queer-centric and everything in between. Music tends to be a major component at many of the theaters, and that’s not counting the annual dance performances: the lush “Nutcracker” at San Francisco Ballet; choreographer Mark Foehringer’s own version for kids 3 and up as well as ODC’s “The Velveteen Rabbit,” also for families with kids; and Michael Smuin Ballet’s Christmas show at YBCA, which always comprises classical and pop music — and not just ballet, but also tap and jazz (including the perennial favorite, a seductive “Santa Baby”).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Oakland may soon have a street called Too $hort Way

We can almost guarantee those namesake lyrics by local rapper Too $hort will be running through your head when you drive along Oakland's Foothill Boulevard in the future – at least if a proposal to rename a stretch of the street for the rapper goes through. The Mercury News...
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022

There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week

Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco

Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco looks to renew lease for cabin shelter at 33 Gough

San Francisco officials are seeking to extend the life of a 70-cabin homeless shelter at 33 Gough St., which opened in March 2022 on a temporary one-year lease. Cabins, or tiny homes, are an increasingly popular shelter option for cities looking for solutions to homelessness. The idea is to provide a private space that can protect someone from the elements and create alternatives to congregate shelters, which do not work for everyone who experiences homelessness, such as people with pets or those who had harmful experiences in group shelters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local

When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
PACIFICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

13th annual Drag Queens on Ice show returns to dazzle at SF Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO -- It is a San Francisco tradition that brings color and entertainment to Union Square. Drag Queens on Ice returns for its 13th year.The making of a drag queen is an art and 'Jubilee' is Joe Wadlington's masterpiece.It is a four-hour process of meticulously applying makeup, wardrobe and the hair. All before it is time to take the stage. For Wadlington to be Jubliee, the transformation happens in his garage in San Francisco, a space also transformed into his costume/sewing/makeup/dressing room.The time pays off though when Jubilee gets to shine.  But this week, Jubilee will sparkle on a different...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

PayPal Park transformed into Christmas light wonderland

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the South Bay, with the entire playing field of PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, being transformed into the world’s largest display of Christmas lights. Both kids and adults are excited to enjoy over four million Christmas lights after […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Tracking the Storm: Live Updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

