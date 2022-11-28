USC benefits from LSU, Clemson losses, is No. 4 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 4 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The college football regular season is winding down after another wild weekend. The USC Trojans are locked into the Pac-12 title game against Utah, the only team that defeated USC this season.

Georgia and LSU battle it out in the SEC title game, a matchup that will drastically change the CFP field depending on the outcome.

There are plenty of eye-opening matchups with the College Football Playoff being decided in one week, and the Trojans have to like where they are right now.

Let us examine the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll with conference championship weekend coming up:

1

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Georgia is undefeated and plays LSU for the SEC title. A top seed in the CFP is right in from of them.

2

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

The Wolverines defeated Ohio State and now head to the Big Ten title game.

3

TCU HORNED FROGS

TCU has been the best story of the year and they are 12-0 heading to the Big 12 title game. Can they finish 13-0 and secure a spot in the playoff?

4

USC TROJANS

In Lincoln Riley’s first year in L.A., the Trojans are 11-1 and in the Pac-12 title game. A win against Utah will have them looking really good for the playoff selection committee. Win and in. It’s that simple. USC will need help only if it loses, not if it wins.

5

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Ohio State lost to Michigan for their first loss of the season. Their resume is still worthy of consideration, but the playoff will not be in their future if TCU and USC both win.

7

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn State is 10-2 as well, and another Big Ten team is in the top 10. Once USC joins, this conference gets even better.

8

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The Volunteers were on top of the CFP rankings, then Georgia came. Then South Carolina came, and now Tennessee is eighth. Tennessee might not be fully done in the playoff chase, but the Vols must have total chaos above them in order to have a prayer.

9

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

The Huskies absolutely crushed the Kalen DeBoer hire, and in his first season, they are 10-2 with some impressive victories.

10

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

The Wildcats are 9-3 and face TCU in the Big 12 title game. I think all USC fans are rooting hard for the Wildcats to defeat the Horned Frogs.

Why? It would mean USC could get into the Fiesta Bowl and avoid Georgia in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. (If the Trojans win, of course.)