Though the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday, not everyone wins when America prevails on the soccer pitch. According to Caesars Sportsbook (CZR), the sports betting company paid out a sum in the “seven figures” to Team USA bettors following the match. And if the U.S. were to reach the finals and win it all, sportsbook operators stand to lose even more.

1 DAY AGO