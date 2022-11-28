Read full article on original website
World Cup: Why sportsbooks aren’t scared of an 8-figure loss if the U.S. goes all the way
Though the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday, not everyone wins when America prevails on the soccer pitch. According to Caesars Sportsbook (CZR), the sports betting company paid out a sum in the “seven figures” to Team USA bettors following the match. And if the U.S. were to reach the finals and win it all, sportsbook operators stand to lose even more.
World Cup 2022: Why Japan’s controversial goal vs. Spain stood despite appearing to go out of play
DOHA, Qatar — The goal that dumped Germany out of the 2022 World Cup initially didn’t count. Japan scored it to take the lead during its 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday, but referees initially disallowed it because the ball, a second before the goal, seemed to have crossed the end line.
