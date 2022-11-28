Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative...
Citrus County Chronicle
US condemns shooting at Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday condemned an attack a day earlier on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded, sending a wave of anger in this Islamic nation. Friday's assault comes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Israeli officer kills Palestinian after alleged stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s paramilitary border police said an officer killed an alleged Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday after they wrestled over a weapon. Amateur video captured the moments the officer fired the fatal shots, and the Palestinian man dropped to the ground. The...
Third teenager charged over murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart
A third teenager has been charged over the murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.Kearne Solanke was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday November 26.The Met had been called at about 5.10pm to reports that people had been injured at both locations and both youths were pronounced dead.Hussain Bah, 18, of south-east London, was arrested on Friday and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murders.He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6, the Met said.Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, attended Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, both also accused of killing the two boys.The pair were remanded in custody and are also due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Comments / 0