ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Ticketmaster Of Puppets Wowed Me With Their Metallica Fees

With the massive announcement of Metallica returning to Minnesota just recently, I knew I was going to attempt to snag some tickets. I consider myself a pretty decent Metallica fan, but of all the concerts I've seen over the years, have never crossed them off the list. I decided this time around I was not going to miss them and went into the buying process assuming a decent seat would cost me in the neighborhood of $500. I needed two because I can't go without my Queen, and well, you do the math on what I was willing to shell out.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer

Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Minnesota Ice Maze Is Now Part Of Winter SKOLstice In Eagan

The massive Minnesota Ice Maze has a new home this year in Eagan at the Minnesota Vikings Headquarters for the annual Winter SKOLstice event. The maze was in Stillwater for the last two years outside the Zephr Theater. Calyssa Hall and her dad Franz both work at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. The theater had been shut down for most of 2020 due to COVID so they were looking for a way to keep the non-profit theater going.
EAGAN, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Twins Announced Refreshed Lineup For TwinsFest 2023

On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins announced exciting plans for TwinsFest 2023, the club's offseason celebration that will return in person for the first time since 2020. TwinsFest 2023 promises an "enhanced lineup of fun, unique and interactive moments to be shared with current and former Twins players, coaches, broadcasters and front office personnel."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota bull moose captured on trail cameras

The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Friday shared a compilation of videos of a bull moose in northern Minnesota captured over the years. Researchers say moose are not common in the area but over the past few years they've captured "quite a few bulls on camera."
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Third transfer brings seasoned hoopster to Gophers

Minnesota is the third and final collegiate stop for Mi’Cole (pronounced MY-coal) Cayton. Because of Covid, NCAA athletes, if they so chose, got an extra year of playing eligibility. As a result, after two seasons at Nebraska (2020-22) and three seasons at Cal (2016-19) before that, along with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal

The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Man Used His Dog’s Poop To Trick Porch Pirates

It's that time of year again when many of us are busy making purchases online and crossing our fingers in hopes that we actually receive the package. For "Porch Pirates" now is really the time to strike. Some of these thieves are so brazen that even cameras are not enough of a deterrent to keep them away. Many wear some type of mask and look directly at the doorbell camera as they walk or run away with your package.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy