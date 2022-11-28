Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Ticketmaster Of Puppets Wowed Me With Their Metallica Fees
With the massive announcement of Metallica returning to Minnesota just recently, I knew I was going to attempt to snag some tickets. I consider myself a pretty decent Metallica fan, but of all the concerts I've seen over the years, have never crossed them off the list. I decided this time around I was not going to miss them and went into the buying process assuming a decent seat would cost me in the neighborhood of $500. I needed two because I can't go without my Queen, and well, you do the math on what I was willing to shell out.
Vikings Football Ticket Scam Reported In Minnesota
This will come as no surprise to you but there is another scam going around and it all has to do with the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay Packers fans might be a fan of this one. Ha! It all has to do with tickets. When concerts started to come back...
What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?
Sports radio station KFAN remains the top dog in the Twin Cities radio market in a period when the Minnesota Vikings have surged to 9-2 in the NFL. The latest Nielsen Radio Ratings show 100.3 KFAN with the biggest ratings between mid-October and mid-November posting a 7.6, though this is down slightly on 8.2 in Sept.-Oct.
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer
Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
The Minnesota Ice Maze Is Now Part Of Winter SKOLstice In Eagan
The massive Minnesota Ice Maze has a new home this year in Eagan at the Minnesota Vikings Headquarters for the annual Winter SKOLstice event. The maze was in Stillwater for the last two years outside the Zephr Theater. Calyssa Hall and her dad Franz both work at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. The theater had been shut down for most of 2020 due to COVID so they were looking for a way to keep the non-profit theater going.
Minnesota Twins Announced Refreshed Lineup For TwinsFest 2023
On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins announced exciting plans for TwinsFest 2023, the club's offseason celebration that will return in person for the first time since 2020. TwinsFest 2023 promises an "enhanced lineup of fun, unique and interactive moments to be shared with current and former Twins players, coaches, broadcasters and front office personnel."
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minneota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
fox9.com
Minnesota bull moose captured on trail cameras
The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Friday shared a compilation of videos of a bull moose in northern Minnesota captured over the years. Researchers say moose are not common in the area but over the past few years they've captured "quite a few bulls on camera."
How Many Episodes Of Criminal Minds Are Set In Wisconsin?
It was a beautiful day in my life when it was announced that Criminal Minds would be returning for yet another season, just two years after it aired what was supposed to be the final episode of the long-running season. The show is back on Paramount Plus for a special...
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Did You Know This Actress Was Born In Small Town Minnesota?
There are many celebrities that have once called Minnesota home and it seems like every week, I am learning about a new celebrity that is a Minnesotan! I just had this happen with an actress on a show I have been watching. I also recently learned about a reality star...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Third transfer brings seasoned hoopster to Gophers
Minnesota is the third and final collegiate stop for Mi’Cole (pronounced MY-coal) Cayton. Because of Covid, NCAA athletes, if they so chose, got an extra year of playing eligibility. As a result, after two seasons at Nebraska (2020-22) and three seasons at Cal (2016-19) before that, along with a...
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal
The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Winter Minnesota Nice, Inspires a Protocol Question. Do You Have an Answer?
I love nothing more than reading heart warming stories. There's so much negative all the time, it's nice to have a reminder that restores your faith in humanity. This is one of those stories. What's funny is, it's a tale as old as time around here in Minnesota, the Minnesota Nice story.
To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR has announced that late-season deer hunting will be allowed in nine permit areas across the state, in an effort to combat the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The department confirmed Friday that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji, which reported its first case of CWD last month,...
Minnesota Man Used His Dog’s Poop To Trick Porch Pirates
It's that time of year again when many of us are busy making purchases online and crossing our fingers in hopes that we actually receive the package. For "Porch Pirates" now is really the time to strike. Some of these thieves are so brazen that even cameras are not enough of a deterrent to keep them away. Many wear some type of mask and look directly at the doorbell camera as they walk or run away with your package.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0