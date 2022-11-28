ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police

(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Texas

A Minnesota woman has been arrested in Texas after being charged with killing a woman in south Minneapolis in March. The Minneapolis Police Department said Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was arrested by the Longview Police Department on Tuesday. Police said "extradition efforts are underway" to get her back in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN law enforcement shooting update

The Minnesota BCA has released additional details into the latest officer involved shooting. Authorities say 24-year old Fernando Carbajal was shot during a scuffle with Goodhue County deputy Steve Sutton-Brown on November 22nd. It occurred after the suspect crashed into a telephone pole. According to the BCA the deputy was...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety

Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KNOX News Radio

TRF couple charged with tax crimes

A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy