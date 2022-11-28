Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
fox9.com
First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
Burnsville man chases his own stolen vehicle–with his kids strapped inside–and crashes into it to stop thief
A Burnsville man said he made the quick decision to chase after a man who’d stolen his SUV and four small children and then ram into it with another stolen vehicle in order to stop him this week in Minneapolis.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Police: Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Texas
A Minnesota woman has been arrested in Texas after being charged with killing a woman in south Minneapolis in March. The Minneapolis Police Department said Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was arrested by the Longview Police Department on Tuesday. Police said "extradition efforts are underway" to get her back in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Dad saves 4 children taken in vehicle by chasing them in stolen car left by suspect
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with four children inside on Wednesday was chased down by the children's father, who hopped in a stolen vehicle the suspect abandoned at the scene in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said the suspect arrived near the...
fox9.com
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
KNOX News Radio
MN law enforcement shooting update
The Minnesota BCA has released additional details into the latest officer involved shooting. Authorities say 24-year old Fernando Carbajal was shot during a scuffle with Goodhue County deputy Steve Sutton-Brown on November 22nd. It occurred after the suspect crashed into a telephone pole. According to the BCA the deputy was...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations
Police in Apple Valley and Savage are investigating two armed robberies believed to have been committed by the same suspect Tuesday afternoon. The Savage Police Department said the first incident happened around noon at Wings Financial Credit Union in the 14000 block of Highway 13. Police said an unidentified suspect...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0