Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
KEYT
US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has put a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday that he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern” for its activities in the Central African Republic. The Wagner Group is run by a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin and its mercenaries are accused of numerous human rights abuses. The designation does not immediately carry U.S. sanctions but opens the organization up to potential penalties for violations of religious freedom. Also on the list are Afghanistan’s Taliban, Nigeria’s Boko Haram, Somalia’s al-Shabab and two factions of the Islamic State group.
KEYT
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what...
KEYT
New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea’s ruling party central committee for their involvement in the country’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department is targeting the three with asset freezes and bans on Americans conducting any type of business with them. North Korea has ramped up its ballistic missile testing to a record pace this year. With more than 60 launches, it’s dialing up pressure on Washington and Seoul. The department says the officials “played major roles” in North Korea’s development of weapons in violation of United Nations resolutions and “have personally attended numerous ballistic missile launches since at least 2017.”
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
KEYT
Germany welcomes Biden comments in trade dispute
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has welcomed President Joe Biden’s apparent willingness to discuss tweaking U.S. legislation that European leaders say unfairly discriminates against their industries. Biden had acknowledged during a visit to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that there were “glitches” in the Inflation Reduction Act, which favors American-made climate technology for products such as electric vehicles. The European Union and senior officials in some of its 27 member states have expressed concern that tax credits in the law would disadvantage European manufacturers. A German government spokesman said Friday that Berlin also wants to look at the possibility of forging a treaty between the EU and the United States to eliminate industrial tariffs.
KEYT
Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian state TV said the country has begun construction on a new nuclear power plant. The new 300-megawatt plant will take eight years to build and cost around $2 billion. The announcement comes amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions and nationwide anti-government protests. The plant will be located in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, near its western border with Iraq. Iran currently has one sole nuclear power plant that went online in 2011 with help from Russia. It also has several underground nuclear facilities. In late November, Iran announced it had begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at one of its underground facilities.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The...
KEYT
Mexico tells US it wants to keep talking on trade disputes
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy secretary has proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector. Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The United States says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai appears willing to keep talking, but her office says she “underscored the urgency of prompt and meaningful progress” at a Thursday meeting. The two countries also appear headed for another commercial dispute over a Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified yellow corn.
KEYT
US condemns shooting at Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has condemned the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded. The condemnation came Saturday, a day after hots were fired at the embassy from a nearby building. Pakistan called it an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. The attack came at a time of rising tensions between the South Asian neighbors over Islamabad’s claims that anti-Pakistan government forces are organizing terrorist attacks from safe havens in Afghanistan. Officials said Pakistan repatriated the wounded guard by helicopter and he was being treated at a hospital.
KEYT
US names anti-Pakistan groups ‘terrorist’ organizations
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The State Department says it has added a key anti-Pakistan militant group and its al-Qaida branch to its list of “global terrorists.” Thursday’s move comes days after the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire with the Islamic nation and resumed attacks around the country. Pakistan took additional measures, and security was tight outside worship and public places Friday amid fears of more attacks from TTP. Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks after ending a monthslong ceasefire with Pakistan recently. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who have ruled their country since the U.S. and NATO troops withdrew last year.
KEYT
US cancels trip by LGBTQ envoy to Indonesia after objection
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States has canceled a trip to Indonesia by a special envoy on LGBTQ rights after the country’s most influential Islamic group objected to the visit. Special envoy Jessica Stern was to have visited Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia. The Indonesian Ulema Council issued a statement on Friday saying the visit would harm the country’s religious and cultural values. The council often issues fatwas, or edicts, including rulings against smoking and yoga. Though not legally binding, many devoted Muslims follow such decrees because ignoring them is considered a sin. The U.S. ambassador says the decision to cancel the visit was made after consulting with the Indonesian government.
KEYT
China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent
BEIJING (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don’t skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19.
Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
KEYT
Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Friday sanctioned eight people and seven organizations suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programs. The move was largely symbolic considering the lack of financial exchanges and business activities between the rival Koreas. But the steps Friday may still draw an irritated response from North Korea. In November, the North called South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his government a “wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” over Seoul’s plans to place unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang. The U.S. Treasury Department also said it sanctioned three members of North Korea’s ruling party who provided support to the country’s weapons development.
KEYT
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
KEYT
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
ROME (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. The parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. It was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week. Spain´s Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Madrid embassy on Friday after another suspect package was detected.
Comments / 0