Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
NASDAQ
Why Polkadot Investors Were Fired Up on Friday
Friday wasn't a particularly great day for investors in cryptocurrency, but Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) was an exception. The token was up by more than 5% in late afternoon trading thanks to an intriguing move that should bolster its legitimacy and reputation. So what. Investors were reacting to the formation of...
NASDAQ
Why Nio Shares Popped Friday
It's been a turbulent week for the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). After rocketing more than 21% higher on Wednesday, shares dropped nearly 6%, even after the company reported strong November deliveries. But the stock is soaring again Friday, up 7.6% as of 2:40 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Solid Power Are Plunging This Week
With the S&P 500 creeping about 1.1% higher this week, Solid Power's stock (NASDAQ: SLDP) swiftly headed in the other direction. Between a shakeup in the C-suite and a bearish outlook echoing on Wall Street, the pessimism regarding the solid-state battery designer was too overpowering for the bulls to overcome.
NASDAQ
Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors can't go wrong with these companies at their current prices and dividend yields.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2022 : ITUB, BBD, VALE, ABEV, AMZN, AAPL, QQQ, GOOGL, GRAB, CMCSA, F, T
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.89 to 11,975.37. The total After hours volume is currently 87,716,413 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.01 at $5.03, with 9,965,329 shares traded. As reported by...
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC (SGA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry....
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.60, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $27.04, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Are Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) Stock Buys Right Now?
Mastercard MA and Visa V shares have rallied nicely off their October lows after both slightly beat Q3 earnings expectations. At the moment, Mastercard stock is only 9% off its 52-week highs and Visa is trading 7% from its highs. Let’s see if a continued rebound is in the cards...
NASDAQ
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
NASDAQ
Why Is Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). Shares have lost about 7.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altice USA, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Atlassian (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $141 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.58%...
Comments / 0