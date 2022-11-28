Read full article on original website
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC (SGA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry....
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
Why Is Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). Shares have lost about 7.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altice USA, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Why Is CDW (CDW) Up 10.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CDW (CDW). Shares have added about 10.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CDW due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Why Shares of Solid Power Are Plunging This Week
With the S&P 500 creeping about 1.1% higher this week, Solid Power's stock (NASDAQ: SLDP) swiftly headed in the other direction. Between a shakeup in the C-suite and a bearish outlook echoing on Wall Street, the pessimism regarding the solid-state battery designer was too overpowering for the bulls to overcome.
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Why Is TE Connectivity (TEL) Up 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TE Connectivity (TEL). Shares have added about 12.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TE Connectivity due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Why Nio Shares Popped Friday
It's been a turbulent week for the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). After rocketing more than 21% higher on Wednesday, shares dropped nearly 6%, even after the company reported strong November deliveries. But the stock is soaring again Friday, up 7.6% as of 2:40 p.m. ET.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Shares have added about 11.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Broadridge Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: ConocoPhillips, Atmos Energy and EOG Resources
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ConocoPhillips COP, Atmos Energy Corp. ATO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividends. A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it's easy to see...
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP). Shares have added about 0.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DCP Midstream Partners, LP due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
