Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!

We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
BELVIDERE, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford

Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Amboy News

Walking through the snow…or Amboy

AMBOY – The weather forecasters don’t know yet if you’ll be walking through snow on Dec. 10. But if you want to walk through Christmas cheer while snacking, drinking, shopping, and enjoying yourself, the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk at 4-7 p.m., Dec. 10 is where your shoes should be.
AMBOY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Tree Company Turns Arcade Crane Game Into Real Life

Have you ever wanted to see a giant version of the crane arcade game? You can see one in your backyard if you happen to need a tree removed. I'm a sucker for an arcade game. Give me a token (or 100 tokens) and I'll see you later. I love playing all of the games but there's one game I could never win as much as I wanted to.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home

Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
