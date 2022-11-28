Read full article on original website
Dogs are the best
4d ago
A lot of People don’t know how to behave . For an aircraft to do an emergency landing somewhere is serious. Hope he never flies again.
Reply
15
Steve Stahl
4d ago
On the old DC-9's and 727's, they had rear stairs you could lower to throw the unruly passengers out during mid-flight.
Reply(2)
8
Anisezette Carey
4d ago
They Should Have A Seat Ejection Button…
Reply(1)
11
