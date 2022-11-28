Read full article on original website
New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams — 16 more than this year in Qatar — and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals.
Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages
Soccer can be harsh sometimes, just ask Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022 on Friday, but its famous 1-0 win against the tournament favorite was still not enough to see it through to the knockout stages. Vincent Aboubakar’s header in stoppage...
Did the ball cross the line? Japan reaches World Cup knockout stages with hotly debated goal
Japan reached the World Cup knockout stages for the fourth time on Thursday — by what appeared to be a matter of millimeters. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Japan produced a remarkable comeback against Spain with two goals in quick succession in the second half, stunning the 2010 world champion to secure an unlikely spot in the last 16 at the expense of Germany.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
CF Montreal transfer D Alistair Johnston to Celtic FC
CF Montreal confirmed the widely reported transfer of defender Alistair Johnston to Celtic FC on Saturday. The 24-year-old Canadian’s move
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
ROME (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. The parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. It was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week. Spain´s Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Madrid embassy on Friday after another suspect package was detected.
Collapsed Norway bridge had break in main span, probe finds
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority says the collapse of a wooden road bridge in southern Norway was caused by “a break in one of the diagonals in the main span.” In a report based on a preliminary investigation, the authority said the Tretten Bridge had experienced “a significant overload” and its load-bearing capacity was half of what it should have been before the span collapsed on Aug. 15. The 150-meter-long (500-foot-long) truss bridge made of glued laminated timber and steel gave way as a truck and a car were crossing it. The drivers of both vehicles were rescued, and no one was injured. The safety authority stressed that its conclusions issued Friday were preliminary.
