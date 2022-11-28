ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
SB Nation

Will either Ohio State or Alabama sneak into the CFP?

It’s conference championship week in college football. The best teams in the country face one final test before they find out who will earn a bid to the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC – the four teams currently in playoff position – all play in their...
GEORGIA STATE
SB Nation

Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour

Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
SB Nation

What the expanded playoff means for the future of college football

After years of clamoring and asking both from fans and football programs alike, the news has become official: The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams. In the press release sent out today by the playoff committee, the group says that they’re excited for the upcoming era of college football, with more access to the biggest prize in FBS football.
ALABAMA STATE
SB Nation

College football coaching carousel predictions: Who should and will get hired for every major opening

It’s time for everyone’s favorite time of the year: college football coaching carousel season!. With the regular season over for most of the college football world (Army-Navy will be played Dec. 10), the college football world will be looking towards teams who need to fill coaching spots. At the Power Five and Group of Five level there are a bunch of jobs that are open now, and could potentially be open in the future.
COLORADO STATE
SB Nation

The great NBA tank race for Victor Wembanyama is coming into focus

The NBA regular season has hit the quarter pole. Almost every team is at 20 or 21 games played, which means the time for saying “it’s early” is drawing short. It also means the teams who are positioning for NBA Draft Lottery ping pong balls are starting to come into focus.
UTAH STATE
SB Nation

Jalen Williams is the surprise star of his NBA rookie class

Despite Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury over the summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still rostering a potential All-Rookie Team honoree. Holmgren, who they selected No. 2, was not their lone lottery pick. At 12th overall, they also nabbed Jalen Williams, who required scant time to assert himself as an integral member of the rotation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
SB Nation

Mike McDaniel told Tua Tagovailoa his high school tape was ‘trash’

Mike McDaniel established himself as the best quote among NFL coaches last season as the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He’s defended that title this year after being hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel politely asked Justin Fields to stop running all over his defense, compliments his team on broken tackles the way skateboarders compliment kickflips, and gives mathematically certain injury updates. Mostly, he just seems like a chill bro in a way that’s totally antithetical to how most football coaches act.
ALABAMA STATE
SB Nation

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are the two best friends that anyone could have

The Buffalo Bills have gone through a strange few weeks. First starting quarterback Josh Allen was hurt in the closing seconds of a loss to the New York Jets. That elbow injury fueled a week’s worth of speculation over whether Allen would play in their following game, against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite being limited throughout the week prior to the game, Allen made the start against Minnesota, only for the Bills to lose in dramatic fashion, with Allen throwing an interception in overtime.
BUFFALO, NY

