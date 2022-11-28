Mike McDaniel established himself as the best quote among NFL coaches last season as the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He’s defended that title this year after being hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel politely asked Justin Fields to stop running all over his defense, compliments his team on broken tackles the way skateboarders compliment kickflips, and gives mathematically certain injury updates. Mostly, he just seems like a chill bro in a way that’s totally antithetical to how most football coaches act.

