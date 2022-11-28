ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose planning commission votes in favor of Buxton development

By Anna Del Savio
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TW9OK_0jQ4SV5c00 Planning commission recommends city council approve application to build 48 homes, some in what is now part of the 100-year floodplain.

The Scappoose Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the Buxton Ranch development proposal at a Nov. 17 hearing.

David Weekley Homes plans to build 48 houses on a 17-acre lot south of Veterans Park, along South Scappoose Creek.

Opponents voiced concerns about the frequent flooding of the property, which is currently an unoccupied pasture, as well as the increase in traffic that the development would bring.

But the planning commission, which is required to evaluate proposals based on specific criteria in city code, determined that the applicant had met all the requirements.

The planning commission's vote is just a recommendation to the city council, which is scheduled to vote on the application on Dec. 5.

Many of the opponents "expressed a lot of general hesitation about developing the site at all, and I can understand that," Garrett Stephenson, an attorney for the applicant, told the planning commission. "But the question about whether this site should be used for residential uses is not a question that is in front of this planning commission, nor will it be in front of the city council. That was a legislative decision, to zone the property for residential uses, and include it in the city's residential land inventory and buildable lands inventory."

The property has been zoned for residential use for at least close to 20 years, city planner Laurie Oliver Joseph said.

Joel Haugen, a neighbor of the development site and a former city councilor who resigned in opposition to the Buxton proposal, said he and other neighbors plan to appeal the approval — assuming the city council agrees with the staff and planning commission recommendation — to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

Deb Miller described the fight as "a David versus Goliath situation for our small community, with neighbors pitted against one of the largest home builders in our country," in a GoFundMe seeking funds for the impending legal battle. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEBf6_0jQ4SV5c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQ4SV5c00

"If this does pass, it will be just the beginning of the destruction for this local floodplain and the greenway habitat to various (endangered) species," Miller wrote.

The planning commission hearing had begun in October, but was continued the next month to allow more time for input from the public, including Christopher Koback, an attorney retained by Haugen.

Koback outlined multiple reasons why the developer's application "has not met its burden of demonstrating compliance with relevant approval criteria" under the city's development code and local and statewide land use planning, but city staff did not alter their recommendation to approve the application.

"I think a lot of people live in homes in places where before they were there, people were concerned about development of those homes … I don't fault people for concerns about that at all. I want to be clear, that is a case where we have to apply the applicable criteria," Stephenson said to the planning commission.

Bill Blank, a member of the planning commission since 1999, said the Buxton application was "probably the most difficult one I've had to deal with in many, many years."

"We're trying to do something that is right for developers, but also right for the community, and do something that we know we will not regret later down the road."

An application for a residential development on the same property was rejected by the city in 2006.

That application "was definitely turned down for good reasons and didn't get past the criteria as far as the city was concerned," Blank said. David Weekley Homes has "spent a lot more time trying to make sure that they can put together a proposal of a development that can pass that criteria," Blank said.

Blank and other planning commission members also noted that they had not received any opposition from other public agencies like the fire district or state land conservation department.

Part of the property is within the current 100-year floodplain, which means it is land that the Federal Emergency Management Agency determines has a 1% chance of flooding in a year, but the developers say that will change.

Matt Sprague of Pioneer Design Group, a firm working with David Weekley Homes, said the elevation level of the 100-year floodplain will remain the same "tomorrow or after the project is constructed. So, a property across the stream, for example, will see no difference to the elevation of the water in a 100-year flood event." Instead, the developers will make changes within the property that "will have the effect of raising land out of the floodplain that we ultimately intend to build," Stephenson said.

David Weekley Homes has proposed flood mitigation efforts that FEMA said would warrant revising the existing floodplain map to make it so that none of the homes would be within the floodplain. That includes stormwater retention facilities, which hold onto stormwater and release it slowly, and cut and fill methods of moving earth to adjust where floodwaters will reach.

Comments / 5

Hiding from Portland
2d ago

How about a tram system to get us in and out of Portland. We’d have a lot more businesses and people coming up this way if that was the case.

Reply
2
 

