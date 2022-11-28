Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
ubbulls.com
Bulls Host Gannon on Friday Night
BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo wrestling team will host Gannon on Friday night at Alumni Arena. Navigating through one of their toughest schedules in recent memory, the Bulls are 2-6 on the season and coming off a 22-9 loss to Binghamton on Sunday night. Giuseppe Hoose continues...
the buffalo bills
Bills two-time AFL champion, Al Bemiller passed away
One of Buffalo's longest-tenured AFL players, Al Bemiller, passed away on Wednesday. Bemiller was quite literally at the center of Buffalo's American Football League back-to-back championship teams as he manned the pivot on the Bills' offensive line for nine seasons from 1961-1969. A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 1961,...
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
State title lost in the wind at St. Francis
ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frigid gusts off Lake Erie wobbled the goalposts at Polian Family Field, before eventually blowing a state championship out of St. Francis’ grasp. The Red Raiders dominated the first half and were on their way to the program’s first state Catholic football championship, having shut out the No. 1-ranked team […]
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday. Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate […]
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
wutv29.com
Hamburg couple loses shop in roof collapse from snow storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. – A local store in Hamburg that sells sports apparel and gifts had to be torn down Saturday after the weight of the snow from the lake effect storm imploded the roof and compromised the foundation. “We’ve been open six years and we’ve had some bad snow...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Snowstorm To Dump Multiple Feet Of Snow In Buffalo
A major lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump feet of snow in parts of the Great Lakes snow belts this weekend. That could bring travel to a standstill in parts of New York state, including the Buffalo metro area. This contrast of cold air over warmer lake water will generate bands of lake-effect snow along the downwind shores of the lakes. The lake was warm for mid-November, this could be a reason why there could be a more lush snow storm.
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 21 to 27
During the week of Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, the Owego Police Department had 129 service calls, 10 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 51 traffic tickets. After an investigation into a theft from Owego Fire Station 4 on Montrose Turnpike, Christopher N. Elliott of Owego was...
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
No injuries in Country Club Manor fire
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
