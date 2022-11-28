Daughter to Snoop Dogg Cori Broadus Engaged!

Congratulations to Snoop’s family who is celebrating the engagement of one of their own, Cori, who recently announced she is engaged.

The daughter to Cali rapper Snoop Dogg was all smiles when she said YES to her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Deuce. The creative director of beauty line the Choc Factory popped the big question at a family event late last week and the glowing Cori accepted his proposal surrounded by family and loved ones.

The soon-to-be-husband selected a radiant teardrop diamond ring for his soon-to-be bride and had a mega-large sign printed reading the question: “Will You Marry Me Cori?” As he dropped on one knee to propose, the daughter to the Gin and Juice star looked surprised and elated as she said YES.

On Instagram, Cori showed off her stunning new ring writing “She’s a fiancé” in the caption.

The groom also shared the beautiful news on social media. “Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you ❤ My beautiful fiancé,” he wrote.

Snoop granted his blessing on the couple’s union sharing the news to his 78 million followers as well.

“Congrats baby girl U have been blessed. love u son in law. God is good.”

Deuce proceeded to post a pic of his father and his future father-in-law writing in the caption: “Pops in law and Pops.”

Reports say Cory and Deuce have been together since 2018, and although they have had their rough patches, love has prevailed. In 2021, the up-and-coming singer revealed that she thought about killing herself amid ongoing health issues with lupus.

She also suffered criticism when people in the comments suggested that her fiancé was only with her because she is the daughter to a huge rapper. But Cori doubled down on her love for Deuce.

“Y’all love saying {Wayne} must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me.. It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person,” she wrote.