Inspired to Mentor: Meet PNW 2022 graduate Aaron Ramirez

Aaron Ramirez, ’22, is graduating with a bachelor of science in Health Studies and minors in Biology and Psychology. Ramirez, a first-generation student from East Chicago, has served as a peer mentor in the Honors College, including as the first-ever Peer Mentor Chair on the college’s Student Advisory Board. He has also worked as a peer mentor in TRIO Student Support Services.
