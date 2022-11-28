Aaron Ramirez, ’22, is graduating with a bachelor of science in Health Studies and minors in Biology and Psychology. Ramirez, a first-generation student from East Chicago, has served as a peer mentor in the Honors College, including as the first-ever Peer Mentor Chair on the college’s Student Advisory Board. He has also worked as a peer mentor in TRIO Student Support Services.

