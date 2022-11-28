ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

AP basketball Top 25: Houston overtakes North Carolina after pair of losses in Portland

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfeO1_0jQ4NeKs00

"Feast Week" is over, and this year's holiday tournaments undoubtedly lived up to expectations.

There were plenty of upsets inside the top-10 over the past week, including two that took down the nation's top program.

Here's everything you missed in Week 3 of the season, and the latest Associated Press poll.

Houston overtakes North Carolina at No. 1 after consecutive losses

It took three weeks, but we have a new No. 1 in college basketball.

North Carolina lost twice last week at the Phil Knight Invitational, first on Friday to Iowa State and then again on Sunday to Alabama in a wild four overtime battle in Portland.

Friday’s loss came from a huge 31-point showing from Cyclones transfer Caleb Grill, who hit seven 3-pointers to lead them past the Tar Heels and into the PKI championship game.

Sunday’s loss was much more understandable, considering North Carolina went head-to-head with Alabama in its third game in four days — and only fell at the very end of what ended up being an extra half of a normal game. Caleb Love dropped a career-high 34 points in the loss, too.

The tough trip to the Pacific Northwest ended up dropping North Carolina 17 spots to No. 18 in this week’s poll. Houston, which narrowly beat Kent State in its only game of the week, is now ranked No. 1.

The Tar Heels won’t have much time to fix things, either. They’ve got a battle set with No. 10 Indiana coming up on Wednesday night.

Alabama’s win over North Carolina, and another against Michigan State earlier in Portland, jumped it up to No. 11 in this week’s poll. Iowa State, who fell to UConn on Sunday night in the tournament title game, entered the poll at No. 23.

Purdue jumps after blowout wins over Gonzaga, Duke

Though North Carolina struggled in Oregon, Purdue — and star big man Zach Edey — shined.

The 7-foot-4 center led Purdue to the Phil Knight Legacy championship with a pair of blowout wins over Gonzaga on Friday and then Duke on Sunday. He dropped 23 points and had seven rebounds in the Boilermakers’ 18-point win over Gonzaga, and then he put up 21 points and 12 rebounds against the Blue Devils in their 19-point win. Naturally, Edey earned tournament MVP honors.

Purdue jumped up 19 spots this week to No. 5 in the latest poll. The Boilermakers will go up against Florida State on Wednesday before opening Big Ten play with Minnesota on Sunday.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, fell to No. 14 in this poll. The Bulldogs beat against Xavier on Sunday night. Duke fell to No. 17 in the latest poll. The Blue Devils will match up with No. 25 Ohio State on Wednesday.

Full AP Top 25

The full AP Top 25 poll from Monday, Nov. 28:

1. Houston (6-0)

2. Texas (5-0)

3. Virginia (5-0)

4. Arizona (6-0)

5. Purdue (6-0)

6. Baylor (5-1)

7. Creighton (5-1)

8. UConn (8-0)

9. Kansas (6-1)

10. Indiana (6-0)

T11. Alabama (6-1)

T11. Arkansas (5-1)

13. Tennessee (5-1)

14. Gonzaga (5-2)

15. Auburn (7-0)

16. Illinois (5-1)

17. Duke (6-2)

18. North Carolina (5-2)

19. Kentucky (4-2)

20. Michigan State (5-2)

21. UCLA (5-2)

22. Maryland (6-0)

23. Iowa State (5-1)

24. San Diego State (4-2)

25. Ohio State (5-1)

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, Arizona State 6, UNLV 6, Miami 5, Missouri 2, Oklahoma 2, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
960 The Ref

End of a college football era, and good riddance

One by one, college football’s old ways are fading into history. Good riddance. It only took 155 years, but college football at last has a true, full-field, full-representation playoff to determine a champion. To get there, we’ll sacrifice some tradition — but we’ll get rid of a lot more “that’s the way we’ve always done it” customs that long ago faded into irrelevance.
960 The Ref

What LeBron James and social media got wrong about the Jerry Jones photo

We can’t have meaningful conversation if we can’t at least agree on what the conversation should be. Everybody’s talking, perhaps feeding egos or agendas, not even dancing around the heart of the issue because it feels hard to locate. There’s been grandstanding, defending and preaching — even though the latter could be applied here — and the difference between the three feels impossible to discern.
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins success shows value of elite WRs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. mostly practices wide receiver drills during his offseasons, partly because running back drills are second nature to him, but also because he understands the importance of being a pass catcher in today’s NFL. “I...
960 The Ref

Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation,...
LINCOLN, NE
960 The Ref

Oklahoma citizen-led initiative would codify abortion access

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Roger Coody has no legal training and his political experience until recently had been limited to registering people to vote. Now, the Oklahoma hairstylist is pushing a ballot proposal he wrote that would make abortion access a constitutional right in his deeply red state, where Republican lawmakers have banned the procedure in nearly all circumstances.
OKLAHOMA STATE
960 The Ref

Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
OREGON STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy