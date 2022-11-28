ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston reaches No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 1983

By DAVE SKRETTA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScuNM_0jQ4MSnf00

Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men's college basketball.

Nearly four decades after Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon took the Cougars to No. 1, the latest bunch led by Marcus Sasser and star freshman Jarace Walker took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from the national media panel, easily outdistancing second-place Texas and third-place Virginia.

“It’s not like we went online and applied for it and waited for a response back. We’ve been working for this,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, whose team is coming off a Final Four and Elite Eight trip the past two seasons. “But remember, it’s a rental. You don’t own it. You’re just renting it because someday somebody else is going to be No. 1.”

North Carolina had been No. 1 all season, but the Tar Heels lost to Iowa State and in a four-overtime thriller to Alabama at the Phil Knight Invitational to cede the top spot to Houston, which beat Kent State in its only game last week.

The last time the Cougars ascended to No. 1 was the final poll of the 1982-83 season, when “The Glide” and “The Dream” along with coach Guy Lewis were the favorites to win it all. They rolled through the NCAA Tournament before falling to Jim Valvano and North Carolina State in an iconic championship game in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I’ve never been ranked No. 1,” said Sampson, now in his 34th season as a college basketball coach. “We were ranked all 12 years at Oklahoma. I’m sure we were ranked at Indiana. Then we’ve been ranked five or six straight years. We’re used to having a high level of success.”

Texas received eight first-place votes and Virginia received two. Arizona climbed from 14th to fourth after emerging from a stacked field to win the Maui Invitational. Purdue jumped from 24th all the way to fifth and scooped up eight first-place votes after beating West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke at the Phil Knight Legacy tourney.

“Our guys are competitive. They’re fun to coach. They get along. They’re out there playing with purpose and that’s what you have to have,” said Boilermakers coach Matt Painter, whose team was briefly No. 1 about this time last season.

“Early in the season, very few teams play with the purpose collectively," he said. "I thought our guys played with a purpose.”

Baylor was sixth, Creighton seventh and U Conn climbed from 20th to eighth after beating Oregon, Alabama and Iowa State to win the Phil Knight Invitational. Kansas fell from third to ninth after losing to Tennessee in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, while Indiana rounded out the top 10.

There was a tie for 11th between SEC rivals Alabama and Arkansas with the Volunteers, another conference foe, right behind them. Gonzaga dropped from sixth to 14th, its first time outside the top 10 since Feb. 5, 2018, and Auburn was 15th.

Illinois was next followed by Duke and North Carolina in a tough week for Tobacco Road. The Blue Devils fell from eighth after their 75-56 loss to the Boilermakers.

Kentucky and Michigan State joined UCLA, Maryland, Iowa State, San Diego State and Ohio State in rounding out the poll.

RISING AND FALLING

Purdue made a rare 19-spot jump as the poll underwent a massive shakeup. UConn climbed 12 spots, Arizona moved up 10, Tennessee climbed nine and Alabama seven. On the flip side, the Tar Heels tumbled 17 spots, Duke dropped nine, Gonzaga fell eight and San Diego State fell seven.

IN AND OUT

Despite all the movement, Iowa State was the only newcomer this week, checking in at No. 23 after beating Villanova and North Carolina before falling to UConn. The Cyclones replaced Iowa, which dropped out after a one-week stay following its loss to TCU in the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

CONFERENCE WATCH

There are six difference conferences represented in the first seven teams in the poll. The Big Ten leads the way with six in the Top 25 while the SEC has five and the Big 12 has four, though three of them are in the top 10.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to UT Arlington

HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Houston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Katy High School football team will have a game with C E King High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy Notched another Playoff win against Summer Creek

Unbeaten Katy notched another playoff win against on Friday afternoon, this time over Summer Creek, 35-7, at Turner Stadium in Humble. The victory pushes the Tigers back to familiar territory in a battle for the Region III-6A Division II crown after Katy senior RB Seth Davis raced through the Summer Creek secondary for 224 yards and two TDs.
KATY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

HOUSTON (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Two people killed after tornado outbreak hits south

(ABC NEWS) — Two people have died in central Alabama after a tornado struck Montgomery County overnight, officials said. At least 29 tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Montgomery Fire Rescue saved one person and extracted two bodies from the Alabama home. Another person has been…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy