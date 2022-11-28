ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Winter storm moves through Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state. Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to total 1-2...
A cold winter’s morning for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Arctic Village, dropping to 45 below zero as Tuesday got underway. Fort Yukon recorded 42 below, and lows hit the 20s below over Interior Alaska for a very chilly morning. We may be experiencing some of the coldest...
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funds will help relocate villages threatened by climate change. Also,...
Alaska coastal relocation

FastCast - Nov. 30, 2022. Your headlines for Nov. 30, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins. Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins.
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!

Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
Planned Tower for ANC Airport Would Be Alaska’s Tallest Building

A rendering of the new air traffic control tower for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Building’s days as Alaska’s tallest inhabited structure are numbered. A new control tower planned for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will surpass its height, rising to more than 300 feet, twice as tall as the existing airport tower.
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Arctic Warrior Wishes aims to fulfill a record 200 wishes for enlisted service members this holiday season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Making holiday wishes come true — especially for service members — is one of Sarah Riffer’s favorite things to do. “There is nothing I think that is more special to us here at the Armed Services YMCA than to just directly take care of each of our service members and their families in the way that they need to be cared for,” said Riffer, who serves as the Executive Director of ASYMCA of Alaska.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
State veterinarian says the bird flu isn’t going away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State Veterinarian Dr. Bob Gerlach said poultry owners in Alaska still need to take precautions to protect their flocks from avian flu. So far in 2022, the virus has been detected in six backyard flocks as well as over 570 wild birds statewide. According to the...
Which group of registered Alaska voters didn’t show up in 2022? A look at the participation drop-off by party

The general election had a noticeable drop in voter participation in Alaska in 2022, but the drop-off in voter interest wasn’t the same in all groups of registered voters. Just 266,573 of Alaska’s 601,795 registered voters cast ballots, a 44.30% turnout. That means 26% fewer voters participated than in 2020, and 6% fewer voters participated than in 2018, the last midterm general election.
State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
ANCHORAGE, AK

