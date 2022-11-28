Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter storm moves through Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state. Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to total 1-2...
alaskasnewssource.com
A cold winter’s morning for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Arctic Village, dropping to 45 below zero as Tuesday got underway. Fort Yukon recorded 42 below, and lows hit the 20s below over Interior Alaska for a very chilly morning. We may be experiencing some of the coldest...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funds will help relocate villages threatened by climate change. Also,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska coastal relocation
FastCast - Nov. 30, 2022. Your headlines for Nov. 30, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins. Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins.
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s gas-powered utilities look at importing LNG despite state’s vast, yet remote, supply
As temperatures have dropped and prompted many of Southcentral Alaska’s natural gas-powered furnaces to kick on more often, local utilities are talking about the need to import natural gas from abroad, rather than continuing to get it from nearby Cook Inlet. That’s not something that’ll happen in the near...
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
akbizmag.com
Planned Tower for ANC Airport Would Be Alaska’s Tallest Building
A rendering of the new air traffic control tower for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Building’s days as Alaska’s tallest inhabited structure are numbered. A new control tower planned for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will surpass its height, rising to more than 300 feet, twice as tall as the existing airport tower.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
alaskasnewssource.com
Arctic Warrior Wishes aims to fulfill a record 200 wishes for enlisted service members this holiday season
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Making holiday wishes come true — especially for service members — is one of Sarah Riffer’s favorite things to do. “There is nothing I think that is more special to us here at the Armed Services YMCA than to just directly take care of each of our service members and their families in the way that they need to be cared for,” said Riffer, who serves as the Executive Director of ASYMCA of Alaska.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
Rep. Mary Peltola: Alaska issues are Indian Country issues
Peltola’s historic win over the weekend makes her the first Alaska Native to represent the state in the House
alaskapublic.org
Alaska officials hope switch to stronger opioid reversal drug will help quell rise in fentanyl
Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
alaskasnewssource.com
State veterinarian says the bird flu isn’t going away
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State Veterinarian Dr. Bob Gerlach said poultry owners in Alaska still need to take precautions to protect their flocks from avian flu. So far in 2022, the virus has been detected in six backyard flocks as well as over 570 wild birds statewide. According to the...
Which group of registered Alaska voters didn’t show up in 2022? A look at the participation drop-off by party
The general election had a noticeable drop in voter participation in Alaska in 2022, but the drop-off in voter interest wasn’t the same in all groups of registered voters. Just 266,573 of Alaska’s 601,795 registered voters cast ballots, a 44.30% turnout. That means 26% fewer voters participated than in 2020, and 6% fewer voters participated than in 2018, the last midterm general election.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
bigislandnow.com
UPDATE: Lava from Mauna Loa flowing down northeast flank; no immediate threat to communities
UPDATE 7:20 a.m. Nov. 28: Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms that lava has exited Mauna Loa summit and can be seen on the northeast flank. At this time, the lava is not flowing toward populated areas and does not pose a threat to any communities. The National Weather Service has issued...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
