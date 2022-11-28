ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years

Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
Black Creator Says Google Offered Just $500 To Buy Her Viral 'It's A Chicken Salad' TikTok Sound

TikTok sensation Tanisha ‘Nish’ Godfrey has had enough chicken salad, and now she wants her check. Godfrey went viral over the summer when she expressed her love for a “superior” chicken salad from a local deli in Cleveland. The original video, which was posted to the 81 St. Deli TikTok page, gained over 3 million views on the platform, and Godfrey’s voice has been reshared on countless videos across social media urging people to “come and get” everything you can possibly think of.
CLEVELAND, OH
Marsai Martin Unfazed By Criticism Of Her Savage X Fenty Show Spotlight

Like many child celebrities, Marsai Martin, 18, grew up under a microscope, and her coming of age has made it no different. Martin’s maturity has left fans missing her child-like innocence on screen. While visiting Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning to promote the new Paramount+ film Fantasy Football — alongside Kelly Rowland — the topic of conversation came into play.
4 Things To Know About Zaza, August Alsina's Rumored Boyfriend

August Alsina’s rumored boyfriend, Zaza, is circulating around the internet. And even though many argue that Alsina never officially came out, many fans are asking who this mystery man really is. The Surreal Life is a reality TV show that follows the lives of celebrities as they move into...
