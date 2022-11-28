Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Reveals It Was His Mother That Encouraged Him To Drop Out Of School
A clip of Lil Wayne during an interview with Katie Couric has resurfaced of him explaining to Couric why his mother decided for him to drop out of high school at the beginning of his career.
Gucci Mane Drops Latest Signee Baby Racks From 1017 Record Label 24 Hours After Inking Deal
Just 24 hours after officially sealing the deal with his 1017 record label, Gucci Mane has dropped his latest signee Baby Racks. In a sarcastic tone, Gucci Mane made the scornfully celebratory announcement via Twitter on Nov. 2. “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a...
Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years
Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
Black Creator Says Google Offered Just $500 To Buy Her Viral 'It's A Chicken Salad' TikTok Sound
TikTok sensation Tanisha ‘Nish’ Godfrey has had enough chicken salad, and now she wants her check. Godfrey went viral over the summer when she expressed her love for a “superior” chicken salad from a local deli in Cleveland. The original video, which was posted to the 81 St. Deli TikTok page, gained over 3 million views on the platform, and Godfrey’s voice has been reshared on countless videos across social media urging people to “come and get” everything you can possibly think of.
Birdman Claims Cash Money Rapper B.G. Will Be Home In A 'Few Weeks,' Cutting His 14-Year Sentence Short
B.G. may be a free man soon. The rapper is currently serving a 14-year sentence that may end sooner than later. According to HipHopDX, during an Instagram live broadcast, entertainment mogul Birdman revealed that the rapper may be home in a “few weeks.” As of right now, the rapper’s current release date is April 7, 2024.
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Ashanti Reveals She 'Made Some Calls' To Get Retaliation Against Man Who Abused Her Little Sister
Although October was Domestic Violence Awareness Month, R&B singer Ashanti and her baby sis Kenashia “Shia” Douglas are taking a seat at Jada Pinkett Smith’s red table to detail Shia’s traumatic experience with domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-fiance, Windsor “Slow” Lubin.
Marsai Martin Unfazed By Criticism Of Her Savage X Fenty Show Spotlight
Like many child celebrities, Marsai Martin, 18, grew up under a microscope, and her coming of age has made it no different. Martin’s maturity has left fans missing her child-like innocence on screen. While visiting Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning to promote the new Paramount+ film Fantasy Football — alongside Kelly Rowland — the topic of conversation came into play.
4 Things To Know About Zaza, August Alsina's Rumored Boyfriend
August Alsina’s rumored boyfriend, Zaza, is circulating around the internet. And even though many argue that Alsina never officially came out, many fans are asking who this mystery man really is. The Surreal Life is a reality TV show that follows the lives of celebrities as they move into...
Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton, Cherished And Influential Music Industry Leader, Has Passed Away
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a prominent and beloved music industry executive and manager, has passed away. The heartbreaking news was shared by Hylton’s family to his social media accounts on Saturday, Nov. 26. In a statement from the Hylton family, it was confirmed that the hip-hop mogul passed...
