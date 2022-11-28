ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

#13. Indianapolis

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

- Annual particle pollution: #13 most polluted metropolitan area

- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas

- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor

Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song

MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
103.3 WKFR

Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
FORTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom

On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man dead after shooting on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say a man died in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting around 5:25 a.m. They found a man later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
