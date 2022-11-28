13. Indianapolis

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
Time running out to become a millionaire
One person only has 15 days to claim their position as Indiana's next millionaire.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
1987: End of the line for the ‘Kessler Can Opener’
Neighbors called the former Monon Railroad bridge over Kessler Boulevard the ‘Kessler Can Opener’ for the way it ripped open the oversized vehicles that tried to pass beneath it.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
'They don't fit' City streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic
Concerned homeowners and businesses say the North Split construction is taking its toll— detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles and crosswalks.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor
Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
WISH-TV
Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom
On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
Man dead after shooting on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say a man died in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting around 5:25 a.m. They found a man later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating […]
tmpresale.com
Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis Apr 7th, 2023 – presale password
The presale c0de for another Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni presale is available below to TMpresale.com users. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to take in Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni earlier than the general public. This just might be...
Comments / 1