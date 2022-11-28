22 (tie). Chicago

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Light Shows, Trains, Ice Skating and More Things to Do in the Chicago Area This Holiday Season
Looking to get in a merry mood ahead of the holidays? A flurry of seasonal pastimes have hit the Chicago area, and they may just do the trick. Here are a few light shows, Christmas tree farms and more holiday activities to check out in and around the city:. Light...
iHeartMedia Chicago Giving Away Over $95,000 in Cash, Food and Toys to Chicagoland Families
IHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM, Relaxing Favorites; 103.5 KISSFM, Chicago’s #1 Hit Music Station; Inspiration 1390, Music of Power & Praise;107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 for Hip-Hop R&B; V103, Today’s R&B and Throwbacks announced the return of “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” a celebration of giving back to listeners and the community during the holiday season.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
Bad 2010 Movie Influenced Chicago Duo to Dress as Nuns and Rob an Illinois Bank
A stinker of a movie from 2010, influenced some Chicago area people to get dressed as nuns and rob a bank...Ben Affleck must be proud! SG. Boston bank robber Doug MacRay falls for a woman his gang had previously taken hostage. The gang dresses like nuns and rob a bank.
The Chicago Elite Classic returns with a few surprises this year
The Chicago Elite Classic is back. The city is brimming with excitement as they prepare to watch high schoolers from across the country compete for bragging rights on and off the court. The Chicago Elite Classic is in its eleventh year and the event has become an annual favorite. Rolling out spoke with coach Robert Smith of Simeon High School about this year’s classic, why people are excited and some new additions to the event.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Chicago: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Good news—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. So, sit back, relax, and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near Chicago.
midwestliving.com
60 Thoughtful Midwest Experiences to Gift This Holiday Season
Hone a new skill, overnight in an exciting place, support small businesses—and have memories to look forward to in 2023. We've rounded up five experiential gifts per state to give now and enjoy in the months to come. Illinois. Cocktail Tasting at The Aviary, Chicago. Treat the bon vivant...
Wednesday’s temperature and pressure tendencies
Greatest temperature fall coincides with greatest pressure rise Midnight to 8 A.M. Wednesday. Very cold high pressure building into our area behind the cold front that passed through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, and moved off to the east during the day Wednesday. Temperature dropped from 34 – degrees at Midnight to 23-degrees between 6 and 8AM…at the same time the barometric pressure rose from 29.67-inches at Midnight to 29.94-inches at 8AM. The temp then rose ever-so-slowly during the daylight hours and the rise in pressure slowed.
Daily Northwestern
Christkindlmarket, Winterland, CTA Holiday Train: Check out these holiday events in Chicago this season
Nov. 18 – Dec. 24. The iconic Christkindlmarket is an idyllic holiday must-visit. Find German sausage (complete with sauerkraut), latkes and hot chocolate booths in the center of the city. Stay warm by clustering together with friends in souvenirs shops, or pick up baubles and tree decorations to gift to family and friends. The pop-up opens at three different locations around the Chicago area.
At Over $500 Per Ticket, Some Are Questioning This Chicago ‘Foodie' Tour — Which Includes a Donut and Hot Dog
With 23 Michelin-rated restaurants, it's no surprise that Chicago recently ranked high on a Wallethub's list of Best 'Foodie' Cities in the U.S. However, one event dubbed the "Chicago Foodie Lovers Tour" -- at $532.50 per ticket -- has created some food-centered controversy. The four-hour walking tour, listed as a...
Chicago magazine
Five Things To Do: December 2-4
For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution
Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
rejournals.com
Essex Realty closes unique $4 million Fulton River transaction
Chicago-based multifamily brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 401 North Milwaukee Ave., a mixed-use property located in Chicago’s Fulton River District. A local investor hired the co-op team of Essex Managing Director Brian Karmowski and Principal Jordan Gottlieb to market this one-of-a-kind property for...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: River North residents not happy about Bally’s temporary casino
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. UChicago Men’s Soccer Chases A Title As Coach Julianne Sitch Makes History By Leading Team To Final Four: Sitch, a...
Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story residents should consider a warning.It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. It's meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec....
Chicago’s Salt Shed Announces 2023 Lineup
Chicago’s newest music venue has announced a loaded 2023 lineup that all music lovers will appreciate.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 1