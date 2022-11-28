14. Pittsburgh

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
lazytrips.com
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh
Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
WANE-TV
Doorbell camera spots meteor flying over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) Just after 7:30 Thursday evening, a large meteor was seen streaking across the sky in western Pennsylvania. In some videos, the meteor can be seen breaking up as it moves across the sky. The American Meteor Society received more than 200 reports of this large meteor. Most...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Pittsburgh is full of weird and wonderful places that everyone should visit. Whether you're in the city for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, there's always something to see and do.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black community providing tips, which are leading to arrests
PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY speaks in Brighton Heights, Oct. 28, after six people were shot during a funeral. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Mayor Gainey applauds community for getting ‘violent criminals off the street’. Charron Troutman. Jaylone Hines. Shawn Davis. Hezekiah Nixon. Pittsburgh Police said the four African American males...
Recap of a violent 12 hours in Pittsburgh
A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Homewood. Police say she was wounded multiple times around 3 a.m. outside a bar in the the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
Earthmoving begins for 1-million-square-foot warehouse in New Stanton
The future occupant of a massive warehouse proposed in New Stanton remains a mystery. But extensive earthmoving in underway at the site of what’s expected to be a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that a North Carolina developer estimates will cost $120 million and create about 600 jobs. SunCap...
New Downtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter already at capacity
Second Avenue Commons, a homeless shelter that opened last week in Downtown Pittsburgh, is already at capacity, officials said. “We’re now into the overflow space, which is the cafeteria that’s downstairs,” said Dan Palka, Allegheny Health Network’s director of urban health and street medicine. Palka is...
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
Massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh’s East End to be repaired
PITTSBURGH — Four months and two companies later, a gaping sinkhole is finally being repaired in an East End neighborhood. “It was like our saviors have come,” said Kipp Dawson, a resident on East End Avenue. Dawson told Channel 11 News that seven days ago, a new company...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
Morgan Wallen announces Pittsburgh tour stop
Country artist Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh. The One Night at a Time Tour stops at PNC Park on June 15, 2023, with guests Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 9. Click here for more information. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Pittsburgh scrap metal company getting electric trucks with state help
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Metalico Pittsburgh, a scrap metal processor, will replace an old diesel material handler and an old diesel material loader with an all-new electric handler and loader.It is all thanks to nearly $500,000 in help from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by the DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities" program – which, in turn, is part of a broader "Driving PA...
Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar
A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Roundup: Aliquippa, Union Advance to State Finals
Allentown Central Catholic got on the scoreboard first with a field goal and trailed only 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Aliquippa after that, as the Quips rolled the Vikings, 31-10, to earn a place in the PIAA Class-4A championship game against Bishop McDevitt out of Harrisburg. Quentin Goode started the rout by finding John Tracy for a screen pass that went 56 yards for a touchdown with 9:18 left in the 2nd quarter. Donovan Walker followed with an interception and returned it 17 yards to the Quips’ 35-yard line. Tracy found pay dirt again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Aliquippa up 18-3. The Quips missed their first two PAT attempts and failed on a two-point conversion.
