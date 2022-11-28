Athens Ki-Aikido celebrates milestones in November

Athens Ki-Aikido has been celebrating two milestones during November: its 14th anniversary of offering classes in Athens and its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit in its own dedicated space along Columbus Road.

Since first offering Ki-Development and Ki-Aikido classes in Athens, a dedicated core group has been the heart of the dojo, engaged in disciplined practice of the skills and principles.

Over the years, hundreds of people have experienced Ki and Aikido practice with the Athens Ki-Aikido dojo through classes, special workshops, or by visiting for an introductory experience. While some members have come for a few months or years and then moved on to other life interests, a small group has remained constant.

Even during the COVID pandemic, the dojo has persisted and its practice continues.

“We do follow COVID/flu safety protocols in our dojo,” said head instructor Stan Haehl in a press release. “Interested folks are welcome to come by, try it out, and join our community — a dojo is a community as well as a place.”

The dojo, located at 94 Columbus Road A9, in Athens, is currently not planning any special events to celebrate the milestones. However, they expect to do something early in 2023, Haehl said.

Athens Ki-Aikido is not only the only Aikido dojo in about a 45-mile radius of Athens, but is the only dojo of the Ki Society/Ki-Aikido style in Ohio.

The dojo is the only recognized Ki society branch dojo between Chicago and Philadelphia, from Ontario to South Carolina. No other group offers the combination of skills, traditions and mind/body principles that Athens Ki-Aikido embodies, the press release says.

Aikido is a modern defense skill system evolved from traditional Japanese martial arts such as Judo Jujutsu and Ken-jujutsu. Aikido teaches practitioners both effective ways to defend themselves if physically attacked, and also skills of remaining calm and coordinated in all sorts of conditions which one might encounter in daily life. Unlike other, better known martial arts, Aikido is entirely defensive, non-aggressive, and even protective of the person who might have attacked, the press release says. Additionally, Aikido is noncompetitive, with no sport or competition aspect.

Ki-Aikido — more formally known as Shinshin Toitsu Aikido — is a specific style of Aikido which is built on a foundation of mind/body coordination called Ki development. Shinshin Toitsu Do in Japanese translates to “mind body oneness.”

Ki is usually translated as energy, but involves learning to act with unified mind and body — calm, confident, centered and coordinated. This part of the practice is a kind of dynamic Yoga with elements of meditation, breathing, and energy awareness. It is related to — but distinct from — the Chinese-based practice of Qigong.

Ki-Aikido students practice together in a fun, cooperative, dynamic, sometimes vigorous, system under the close supervision of experienced instructors.

Haehl has been a student of Ki-Aikido since 1979. He currently holds the ranks of Joden (upper-level transmission) in Ki Development and Rokudan (6th degree, often called black belt rank”) in Aikido, as awarded by Shinshin Toitsu Aikido Kai, the formal name of the organization commonly called Ki Society. He also has a Master of Fine Arts in theater and taught at Ohio University at OU for three years. Haehl also taught theater classes at five other universities, according to a press release.

Shinshin Toitsu Aikido Kai is an international organization headquartered in Japan, with autonomous branches in 24 countries, and more than 50,000 individual practitioners, world-wide.

Athens Ki-Aikido became an official recognized dojo in 2019.

Athens Ki-Aikido has been affiliated with Shinshin Toitsu Aikido Kai through a national federation since it started, but this is a recognition as an independent, local ‘Branch,’ according to the press release.

The practice of Ki-Aikido, internationally and in the Athens dojo, is open to all people regardless of language, culture, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual or gender identity, and even physical shape. Ki-Aikido can be safely practiced by most people of all ages, genders, conditions, who can move somewhat freely.

Athens Ki-Aikido is a 501©(3) IRS recognized not-for-profit, volunteer-staffed organization. Interested people can visit or try it out free. Beginning students pay $50 a month in tuition. When students are ready to become supporting members of the dojo, and want to test for rank in the international organization, the dues are $150 a month.

Classes are offered four days a week — Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — starting at 6 p.m.. The regular class schedule will end on Dec. 22, when the dojo will close for the season. It will reopen after Jan. 8, 2023.

Interested persons are welcome to stop by any class to watch or try it out. At this time, classes are open to adults and teens (13-18 with parental permission). The dojo currently is not offering classes for kids.

For information, visit http://athens-ki-aikido.net/ online or email KiAikidoAthensOH@gmail.com