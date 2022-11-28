Starship Troopers: Extermination pits 12 players against the arachnid horde

Starship Troopers: Extermination is a new 12-player co-op shooter launching next year.

Revealed earlier today on November 28, developer Offworld Industries is embarking on a venture of the bug-squishing nature. Starship Troopers: Extermination is a brand new FPS game, and is coming to PC at some point next year in 2023, releasing on Steam in an early access model.

Perhaps the headline feature of the Starship Troopers game is its 12-player co-op nature. Extermination joins 12 players together, each in separate squads of four, and tasks them with exterminating as many arachnids as possible as part of the elite Deep Space Vanguard Mobile Infantry unit. Combat is described as "frenetic," which sounds like you'll be constantly bombarded by the alien menace.

Players will journey to the hostile planet of Valaka to put down this arachnid menace,

and simultaneously complete objectives, acquire resources, and construct a base of operations. You'll build walls and ammo depots for your base, which you'll then need to maintain and manage, while also unlocking unlocking more weapons, equipment, and perks for your playable character class.

Extermination is billed as having "massive maps," with the possibility of increasingly large arachnids joining the fight based around an overarching threat level. There's even a ping system employed for players, so you can signal your teammates while fighting to retake points of interest on Valaka, like bases and refineries, as well as destroying arachnid hives.

Starship Troopers: Extermination launches on Steam Early Access on PC in 2023, and it's now available to wishlist on the storefront.

