The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat certain types of ovarian cancer in patients who don’t get optimal outcomes from other medicines. The new drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere), is cleared for some patients who have what’s known as epithelial ovarian cancer (the most common form of these malignancies according to MedlinePlus), as well as cancers in the fallopian tubes and peritoneum, a delicate membrane that covers the abdominal walls, uterus, bladder, and rectum.

2 DAYS AGO