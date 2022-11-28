Read full article on original website
Aggressive, Hard to Detect, Difficult to Treat: Why Pancreatic Cancer Is So Deadly
Pancreatic cancer isn’t selective. The disease can strike anyone and it’s often discovered at an advanced stage, making it one of the deadliest cancers. The American Cancer Society reports more than 48,000 people are expected to die of pancreatic cancer — the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. — this year.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves New Treatment for Ovarian Cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat certain types of ovarian cancer in patients who don’t get optimal outcomes from other medicines. The new drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere), is cleared for some patients who have what’s known as epithelial ovarian cancer (the most common form of these malignancies according to MedlinePlus), as well as cancers in the fallopian tubes and peritoneum, a delicate membrane that covers the abdominal walls, uterus, bladder, and rectum.
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Healthline
What Type of Endoscopy Detects Pancreatic Cancer?
Certain types of endoscopies, like endoscopic ultrasounds, are commonly used to detect pancreatic cancer. But pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot in its early stages, even with imaging tests. In its early stages, pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect, which means it’s unlikely that your doctor will spot it...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Understanding lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Each year, more people die from lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S., and the...
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Researchers reveal new drug that can fight both cancer and Covid-19
A team of researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC has revealed that blocking the production of a chaperone protein could largely reduce the replication of SARS-CoV-2. Though vaccination can protect against Covid-19, scientists continue to research ways to treat severe infections, notwithstanding people who cannot get vaccinated...
MedicalXpress
More frequent CT scans not associated with improved outcomes after lung cancer surgery
Regular postsurgical screening is critical for patients with lung cancer, the United States' second most prevalent type of cancer and leading cause of cancer deaths. In cases involving early-stage non small cell lung cancer, up to half of patients will experience recurrence within the first two years after surgery. For...
scitechdaily.com
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
MedicalXpress
New hope for kidney cancer treatment using existing drugs
The most comprehensive study of kidney cancer at single-cell level has discovered a potential drug target to treat renal cell carcinoma, a cancer with a high mortality rate that is hard to detect. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals identified immune cells known as macrophages that express the gene IL1B as crucial to tumor development.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
curetoday.com
Screening After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Does lung cancer screening continue after a person is finished with treatment and moves in to the survivorship stage?. During the past couple of decades, lung cancer screening has become more important than ever, owing to the advent of better imaging technology and well-designed clinical trials that have confirmed their effectiveness at early detection and a role in improved outcomes.
CT Screenings Can Dramatically Improve Lung Cancer Outcomes
Low-dose CT scans can reveal early-stage lung cancer, when chances of survival are highest. Twenty-year survival rates are 80% when lung cancers are caught early, and some cases even higher. Researchers say the radiation dose is less than that of a mammogram. TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Annual...
Cancer Deaths Are 18% Higher Among Native Americans Than Whites
New findings by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show overall cancer mortality among American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) individuals is 18% higher than among White individuals despite similar cancer incidence. This disparity is driven by common cancers that are receptive to early detection. For example, breast and prostate cancer incidence rates are 15% and 12% lower, respectively, whereas mortality rates are 8% and 31% higher. The study, published today in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, includes the first nationwide mortality data published for this population.
