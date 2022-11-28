Manhattan Project National Historical Park Featured In 2023 ‘Passport To Your National Parks’ Stamp Set

Los Glaciares National Park (Southern Patagonia, Argentina) - exact location, interesting places, inhabitants, routes, map and photos. Los Glaciares National Park is located in the southern part of the Argentinean Patagonia. Its territory can be conditionally divided into the southern and northern parts, less popular among tourists, each has a large lake - Argentino and Viedma, respectively. Almost a third of the reserve's surface is covered with ice (hence its Spanish name - "glaciers"), but there is no lack of vegetation here at all. Los Glaciares is located in three natural zones: in the east there are endless Patagonian steppes with small plants, further to the west beech forests begin, which are replaced closer to the mountains by the subpolar Magellanic forest. This forest, the southernmost on Earth, grows on the mountain slopes of the Andes right up to the glaciers, reaching a height of 1 thousand meters above sea level.

