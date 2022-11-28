Manhattan Project National Historical Park Featured In 2023 ‘Passport To Your National Parks’ Stamp Set

Read full article on original website
Colorado attraction dubbed a 'most underrated tourist spot' in US
Everyone is always looking for the 'next best thing' when it comes to finding a hot spot to visit. According to a Hawaiian Islands' blog post that sought to determine the most 'underrated tourist spots' around the country, one must-see attraction might be hiding in plain sight in Colorado. The...
How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour
The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
Iconic Portland ice cream business threatens to move headquarters over city's rampant crime
Salt & Straw, a prominent Portland ice cream company, might move its headquarters from the city over crime issues that the company co-founder says threatens employee safety.
Historic Hotel in Yosemite National Park Makes Us So Nostalgic
Staying here is like going back in time.
Study: American South, West are the Most Dangerous Places to Drive
Less stringent speeding laws and wide open rural roads lead to the dangers
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
Thrillist
Explore Thousands of Ancient Ruins in This Colorado National Park
A series of crumbling rooms and towers span an impossibly broad indentation in a sandstone cliff. Gazing at the ruins, it’s an easy practice to envision the community of around a hundred Ancestral Puebloans who thrived here more than 700 years ago—cooking, laughing, and making music—though the former residents are long gone. This place, with its 150 sand-colored rooms and impressively constructed towers, is Cliff Palace, the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Sights like these are what southwestern Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park is best known for, though it’s only part of what the park has to offer.
Is your green card expiring? Here’s what to know before embarking on holiday travel
“We were worried that we would need to travel to Mexico, and without having the documents we aren’t able to,” said one green card holder.
2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
God’s-Eye Views: Aerial Photography in the Southwest
Although I was born in Arizona, I didn’t really become aware of the Southwest until I was about 7 years old, the first time I got a window seat on an airplane. This is, I must admit, an odd way of making a place’s acquaintance. You’re limited to just one of your five senses, and all the most iconic bits of the terrain are blurred, shrunken, or invisible: not a single paloverde tree is in sight, the saguaros are a patchy stubble, the purple mountains lose their majesty when they cease to tower over you, and even the grandest canyon...
See inside a cowboy ranch in the Las Vegas desert, where teepees run $131 a night on Airbnb and guests can throw axes and do cattle drives
Rob and Sandi Croft rent wagons and tiny homes on Airbnb at a ranch near Vegas. They say it's a "true cowboy experience" just outside of the city.
tourcounsel.com
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina (with Map & Photos)
Los Glaciares National Park (Southern Patagonia, Argentina) - exact location, interesting places, inhabitants, routes, map and photos. Los Glaciares National Park is located in the southern part of the Argentinean Patagonia. Its territory can be conditionally divided into the southern and northern parts, less popular among tourists, each has a large lake - Argentino and Viedma, respectively. Almost a third of the reserve's surface is covered with ice (hence its Spanish name - "glaciers"), but there is no lack of vegetation here at all. Los Glaciares is located in three natural zones: in the east there are endless Patagonian steppes with small plants, further to the west beech forests begin, which are replaced closer to the mountains by the subpolar Magellanic forest. This forest, the southernmost on Earth, grows on the mountain slopes of the Andes right up to the glaciers, reaching a height of 1 thousand meters above sea level.
The Best Après-Ski Towns in America
Though Americans didn’t invent après, we can hold our own. These snow-filled mountain towns have some of our favorite spots to drink, eat, and hang post-ski.
Landscape photographer transports us to the stunning wilderness of North Carolina
Mike Poggioli, creator of Blue Mountain Dreaming, chats about moving cities, balancing two careers and his love for Autumn
Majestic mountains and white desert win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022
Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi wins grand prize of $5,000 for his series of majestic, minimal landscapes
vinlove.net
Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam
Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...
A century-old Craftsman in L.A. is used as a blueprint for a new ADU
Nestled behind a 100-year-old Craftsman in L.A., a 700-square-foot ADU mirrors the home's period charm and provides housing for an office and extended family.
Flying Magazine
Equestrian Airparks Offer Best of Two Worlds
On the surface, there isn’t much similarity between aircraft and horses. Seemingly unrelated, the former has borrowed a multitude of equine terms over the years. For example, we are all familiar with the P-51 Mustang, in addition to horsepower that propel our aerial endeavors and Cessna Citation jets—just to mention a few horse-driven terms. But the average aviation enthusiast is likely less acquainted with communities that allow horses and aircraft to co-exist.
