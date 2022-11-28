ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Manhattan Project National Historical Park Featured In 2023 ‘Passport To Your National Parks’ Stamp Set

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour

The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.  A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

Explore Thousands of Ancient Ruins in This Colorado National Park

A series of crumbling rooms and towers span an impossibly broad indentation in a sandstone cliff. Gazing at the ruins, it’s an easy practice to envision the community of around a hundred Ancestral Puebloans who thrived here more than 700 years ago—cooking, laughing, and making music—though the former residents are long gone. This place, with its 150 sand-colored rooms and impressively constructed towers, is Cliff Palace, the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Sights like these are what southwestern Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park is best known for, though it’s only part of what the park has to offer.
COLORADO STATE
Art in America

God’s-Eye Views: Aerial Photography in the Southwest

Although I was born in Arizona, I didn’t really become aware of the Southwest until I was about 7 years old, the first time I got a window seat on an airplane. This is, I must admit, an odd way of making a place’s acquaintance. You’re limited to just one of your five senses, and all the most iconic bits of the terrain are blurred, shrunken, or invisible: not a single paloverde tree is in sight, the saguaros are a patchy stubble, the purple mountains lose their majesty when they cease to tower over you, and even the grandest canyon...
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina (with Map & Photos)

Los Glaciares National Park (Southern Patagonia, Argentina) - exact location, interesting places, inhabitants, routes, map and photos. Los Glaciares National Park is located in the southern part of the Argentinean Patagonia. Its territory can be conditionally divided into the southern and northern parts, less popular among tourists, each has a large lake - Argentino and Viedma, respectively. Almost a third of the reserve's surface is covered with ice (hence its Spanish name - "glaciers"), but there is no lack of vegetation here at all. Los Glaciares is located in three natural zones: in the east there are endless Patagonian steppes with small plants, further to the west beech forests begin, which are replaced closer to the mountains by the subpolar Magellanic forest. This forest, the southernmost on Earth, grows on the mountain slopes of the Andes right up to the glaciers, reaching a height of 1 thousand meters above sea level.
vinlove.net

Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam

Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...
Flying Magazine

Equestrian Airparks Offer Best of Two Worlds

On the surface, there isn’t much similarity between aircraft and horses. Seemingly unrelated, the former has borrowed a multitude of equine terms over the years. For example, we are all familiar with the P-51 Mustang, in addition to horsepower that propel our aerial endeavors and Cessna Citation jets—just to mention a few horse-driven terms. But the average aviation enthusiast is likely less acquainted with communities that allow horses and aircraft to co-exist.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy