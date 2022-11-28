ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead

A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Unsettled Weather Week Ahead

A series of storm systems and fronts will move through the Mid South over the course of the next week with rain changes expected nearly every day. Cloudy and milder Friday with a good chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures falling into the upper 40s after morning highs in the low 60s.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A sunny afternoon, but still cool

Little Rock is going to top out at 50° this afternoon with a north wind no more than 10 to 15 mph. A few clouds will come in tonight, but no rain tonight. No rain tomorrow during the day either, but the chance of rain comes back starting tomorrow night. And there’s more through the weekend.
Kait 8

Dec. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
KARK

Hunters urged to clean, drain and dry during duck season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – When the second segment of waterfowl season opens Dec. 10, hunters are hoping to have more water to spread out in search of mallards and memories. Before moving their boats to new areas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission strongly urges all hunters to closely inspect their boats, trailers and hunting equipment for vegetation and other invasive stowaways that could spread to new areas and destroy wildlife habitat.
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday. The large portion of East Texas is currently under a Slight(Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, while the remaining western counties are under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong-severe storms.
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
