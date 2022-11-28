Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead
A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Light showers warm and breezy this afternoon; cold returns tomorrow
With a chance of off and on light showers temperatures will warm to the upper 50s this afternoon and continue to rise this evening into the 60s. The warmest part of Friday will likely be right before Midnight when Little Rock may reach its high temperature of 64°. Light...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Unsettled Weather Week Ahead
A series of storm systems and fronts will move through the Mid South over the course of the next week with rain changes expected nearly every day. Cloudy and milder Friday with a good chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures falling into the upper 40s after morning highs in the low 60s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cold start to meteorological winter!
THURSDAY: The first day of meteorological winter will feel like it. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s in the morning and only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. FRIDAY: Warmer and wet. A...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A chance of scattered, light showers all day
Scattered, light showers are expected today and all day too. They will also continue through tonight. Temperatures will rise to the mid 50s by Noon, and then the upper 50s and close to 60 this afternoon. Then temperatures will jump to the mid-60s by Midnight and maybe the upper 60s...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A sunny afternoon, but still cool
Little Rock is going to top out at 50° this afternoon with a north wind no more than 10 to 15 mph. A few clouds will come in tonight, but no rain tonight. No rain tomorrow during the day either, but the chance of rain comes back starting tomorrow night. And there’s more through the weekend.
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
Kait 8
Dec. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Take A Christmas Train Ride Aboard The Arkansas & Missouri RR
It has been a long time since this guy has been on a train ride, too long. But guess who just found a train ride in Arkansas where you can meet Santa and do all kinds of Christmas stuff on a train ride for about two hours... this guy. My...
KARK
Hunters urged to clean, drain and dry during duck season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – When the second segment of waterfowl season opens Dec. 10, hunters are hoping to have more water to spread out in search of mallards and memories. Before moving their boats to new areas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission strongly urges all hunters to closely inspect their boats, trailers and hunting equipment for vegetation and other invasive stowaways that could spread to new areas and destroy wildlife habitat.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday. The large portion of East Texas is currently under a Slight(Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, while the remaining western counties are under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong-severe storms.
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
