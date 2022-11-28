LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – When the second segment of waterfowl season opens Dec. 10, hunters are hoping to have more water to spread out in search of mallards and memories. Before moving their boats to new areas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission strongly urges all hunters to closely inspect their boats, trailers and hunting equipment for vegetation and other invasive stowaways that could spread to new areas and destroy wildlife habitat.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO