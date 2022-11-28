Read full article on original website
Gina Carano On Why She Got Into MMA And Who She Would Face If She Returned
Gina Carano has an idea of what a comeback would look like. Back in the early days of MMA women were not too welcome. Female MMA fighters had to fight on underground cards, for far less pay and exposure than their male counterparts. It wasn’t until 2013 that women were introduced to the UFC. Ronda Rousey was brought in as champion and women’s MMA began to take off. Although Rousey may be the most notorious female MMA fighter on the planet, she credits another for her role in the start of the sport, Gina Carano.
Canelo Alvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi and Argentina After World Cup Twitter Tirade; ‘I Got Carried Away’
Professional boxing icon Canelo Alvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after making multiple accusations and threats toward the soccer star. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, a viral video of Messi appearing to kick a Mexico jersey caught the attention of Alvarez who immediately took to Twitter in a fit of rage over the perceived disrespect.
Alex Pereira Says He Used To Be An Alcoholic: ‘My Addiction Was Pulling My Career Down’
“Poatan” confessed to drinking even when he was already a kickboxing champion. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is hitting his strides in MMA and could be on the verge of cementing his name in the history books if he ends up fighting and winning the light heavyweight strap as well. However, some may not know, but “Poatan” used to be an alcoholic and everything could’ve changed had he had not stopped drinking.
Chael Sonnen Comes to the Defense of Conor McGregor Amid PED Accusations; ‘He’s Having Fun With People’
Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor is on the straight and narrow when it comes to recent accusations of the Irishman partaking in performance-enhancing drugs during his time away from the Octagon. The revelation that McGregor was no longer in the USADA testing pool caused...
Aljamain Sterling Announces He’s Fighting Henry Cejudo Next: ‘Never Ducked Anybody A Day In My Life’
It looks like Ali Abdelaziz was telling the truth after all. Well, mostly. While it’s not the money fight he desired, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will settle for Henry Cejudo in his third consecutive title defense. However, according to Sterling, the fight is not completely a ‘done deal’ yet like Cejudo’s manager claimed it to be.
Charles Oliveira Declined Immediate Rematch With Islam Makhachev At UFC 283: ‘There’s Emotional Stress’
Charles Oliveira could have sought redemption at UFC 283 if he wanted to. Following his submission loss at UFC 280, the former UFC Lightweight Champion was offered an immediate title rematch with newly crowned king Islam Makhachev. That’s all according to Oliveira’s manager and coach Diego Lima, who say they ultimately turned down the booking.
Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora live boxing results and analysis
Tyson Fury puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in the main event. Follow live.
UFC Won’t Accept Any Fighters Trained or Coached by James Krause Amid Betting Scandal, Darrick Minner Is Terminated
James Krause trained fighters must find a new coach to remain signed with the UFC. Krause, the head coach of Glory MMA, had his world flipped upside down after a recent sports gambling scandal. Everything started to go downhill when the former UFC fighter was on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.
Alex Pereira Puts Takedown Defense on Display in Indigenous Wrestling Contest, Sends Message to Khamzat Chimaev
With talk of a potential fight between newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev in full swing, the Brazilian kickboxer is putting his takedown defense on display. In a video uploaded by The MAC Life on YouTube, Pereira can be seen taking part in...
Kevin Holland Happy to Go ‘Smoke Weed and Play Video Games’ if Khamzat Chimaev Jumps the Line for 185-Pound Title Fight
In October, Kevin Holland momentarily shook the MMA community when it appeared he had called it quits on his combat sports career. Fortunately, that turned out to not be the case, but during his appearance at the UFC Orlando media day event, the ‘Trailblazer’ revealed that he will gladly walk away from the UFC if undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is gifted a shot at the 185-pound title.
Bryce Mitchell Shares Conspiracy Theories While Slamming ‘Scared’ Joe Rogan For Ducking Flat Earth Debate
Undefeated Bryce Mitchell will return to the Octagon at UFC 282 on December 10th. Meeting him will be another undefeated 145-pounder in Ilia Topuria. With roughly a week to go before he puts his ‘O’ on the line at the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2022, ‘Thug Nasty’ appeared on the ‘Champ and The Tramp‘ podcast to discuss multiple topics. One of which was his callout of Joe Rogan, asking the popular podcaster and UFC commentator to debate Mitchell’s claim that the Earth in fact flat.
Manager Thinks Justin Gaethje Is Perfect Opponent For Conor McGregor’s Return
Justin Gaethje could be in the running for Conor McGregor’s return fight. During the last year, two prominent lightweights in the UFC have been sitting out. Conor McGregor has spent the year healing up from a leg injury but is teasing a return next year. Justin Gaethje fought in May but has been very quiet since. He has not accepted a fight all year and seems to be waiting for a big opportunity. Could a fight between these two be brewing? Gaethje’s manager thinks it would be a great idea.
Exclusive: Maycee Barber Says We ‘Need To See Shevchenko v Santos 2,’ Reveals Her Stalker Got Jailed
Maycee Barber wants Taila Santos to get another crack at Valentina Shevchenko. Barber opened up about a stalker that recently got jailed. Maycee Barber is one of the most promising talents in mixed martial arts. She made her way into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in Jul. 2018 and went undefeated in her first eight professional bouts. She has gone 6-2 under the banner with her only two losses coming to Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi.
Jan Blachowicz Thinks Alex Pereira’s Weaknesses Will Be Exploited By Khamzat Chimaev
Jan Blachowicz is taking a look at the middleweight division. Leading up to one of the biggest fights of his career, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz took some downtime and spoke about a couple of other UFC divisions. Blachowicz will be facing Magomed Ankalaev for the 205-pound strap in the main event of UFC 282 in just a week. He knows all the hard work and time it takes to lock down a game plan and the difficulty in executing it inside the cage. While watching UFC 281, Blachowicz saw an aspect of newly crowned champion Alex Pereira’s game that could use some work.
Jack Black Cancels Plans To Walk Out With Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson At UFC Orlando
Bad news. Jack Black won’t be walking out with Stephen Thompson after all. The famous actor and musician was supposed to be at UFC Orlando this weekend to support the former title challenger for his fight against Kevin Holland. Black was even given the green light to walk to the Octagon alongside Thompson while his song ‘Wonderboy’ played throughout the Amway Center.
Lawsuit Stemming From UFC 223 Bus Attack By Conor McGregor Settled
Conor Mcgregor is finally paying out for his attack on a UFC bus back in 2018. Most MMA fans will remember the crazy circumstances that surrounded the UFC 223 event back in 2018. The event was scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. A week out from the event Ferguson pulled out due to injury and was replaced with Max Holloway. The day before the fight, Holloway was medically unable to fight and was replaced by Al Iaquinta. With all this shuffling around it was not even the craziest thing that happened that week.
Islam Makhachev Has Entered Fight Camp For His UFC 284 Title Defense Against ‘Short Guy’ Volkanovski
Champion Islam Makhachev is ready to get down to business. The champ is back in camp. It has been only six weeks since Islam Makhachev won his first UFC title at UFC 280. He had no time to rest as he was met inside the Octagon following his win by the man he would be fighting next. It was determined even before his win over Charles Oliveira that the new champion would be facing the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanonski for their first defense. With the belt came a bout with the pound-for-pond king.
ONE on Prime Video 5: Anatoliy Malykhin Batters Reinier de Ridder To Become Two-Division Champion
Anatoliy Malykhin becomes two-division champion after finishing Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5. The Russian KO artist has maintained his unbeaten record. The ONE on Prime Video 5 headliner did not fail to delight MMA fans as Anatoliy Malykhin brutally finished the previously undefeated champion Reinier de Ridder in the very first round. Malykhin came in as a light heavyweight title challenger, having copped the interim heavyweight belt earlier this year and walked out of the cage as ONE’s two-division champion.
Tracy Cortez Out of UFC Orlando Fight With Amanda Ribas Due to Medical Issue
No. 13 ranked flyweight Tracy Cortez will no longer be in action at UFC Orlando on Saturday night. Originally scheduled to face another top 15 contender in Amanda Ribas, the promotion announced that Cortez was no longer able to compete due to an undisclosed medical issue. The announcement came after both fighters hit the scale on Friday morning and successfully made the 125-pound weight limit. The bout is expected to take place at a future UFC event.
Matt Brown Surprised Fighters Don’t Exploit USADA Loopholes Like Conor McGregor
Matt Brown believes Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA drug-testing pool was an exploitation of a loophole. ‘The Notorious’ raised some eyebrows when the MMA community found out he wasn’t being drug tested by USADA after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his last fight. Some fans are accusing the former UFC two-division champion of performance-enhancing drugs to help speed up his recovery.
