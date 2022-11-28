Champion Islam Makhachev is ready to get down to business. The champ is back in camp. It has been only six weeks since Islam Makhachev won his first UFC title at UFC 280. He had no time to rest as he was met inside the Octagon following his win by the man he would be fighting next. It was determined even before his win over Charles Oliveira that the new champion would be facing the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanonski for their first defense. With the belt came a bout with the pound-for-pond king.

1 DAY AGO