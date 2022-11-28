QB Kyle Allen says Texans abandoned run due to the Dolphins taking early lead

The Houston Texans failed to reach even 50 yards rushing as they mounted a paltry 36 in their 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Texans’ leading rusher was running back Dare Ogunbowale with four carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

According to quarterback Kyle Allen, the reason the Texans weren’t successful on the ground for the second straight week was because of the early lead the Miami Dolphins built.

“I mean, it keeps going back to the same thing,” Allen told reporters. “When you’re down early like that, you’ve got to start throwing it more. You’ve got to try to get back in the game.”

The Texans fell as far behind as 30-0 at halftime before mounting a comeback.

“So, we’re calling less runs because we needed to score,” Allen said.

The Dolphins were also making plays in the air against the Texans’ passing attack. Allen went 26-of-39 for 215 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions while taking five sacks.

“I think if it was a closer game and we ran the ball more, we might have had more success,” said Allen.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce was stymied for the second straight game as he tallied five carries for eight yards.

Houston falls to 1-9-1 on the season and is still on target to possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.