No one quite knows what will happen with Tom Brady following the 2023 NFL season. His contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up following the season and Brady, for only the second time in his illustrious career, will be a free agent. The questions surrounding Brady are whether he will decide to retire, return to the Buccaneers or decide he wants to move on and play for a third team.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO