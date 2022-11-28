Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Bears QB Justin Fields removed from injury report, to start vs. Packers
Justin Fields was removed from the injury report and reinstalled as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears on Friday. Fields cleared the required steps to return from a left shoulder injury, established by the Bears' medical team and coaching staff, in time for a second matchup this season with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Lions’ Hutchinson Takes Jab at Jaguars for Passing on Him
Last offseason, Aidan Hutchinson was expected to be the top pick in the NFL draft, but in the final weeks leading up the Jaguars landed on Travon Walker instead. That allowed Hutchinson, the former Michigan defensive end, to go to the Lions with the No. 2 pick.
Lamar Jackson Addresses Now-Deleted Tweet After Sunday’s Loss
Lamar Jackson ignited a social media firestorm earlier this week after he directed a vulgar message toward a fan criticizing the 25-year-old after the Ravens lost on the road. On Friday, the star quarterback offered his first public comments on the controversy and the since-deleted tweet that caused it.
Jones on Outburst in Pats Loss: ‘Just Emotion Coming Out’
Frustrations boiled over for Mac Jones late in the Patriots’ 24–10 loss to the Bills. Once again, the New England offense sputtered to an almost complete halt and the young quarterback was not pleased about it.
Report: Tom Brady May Reunite with Bill Belichick in New England
No one quite knows what will happen with Tom Brady following the 2023 NFL season. His contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up following the season and Brady, for only the second time in his illustrious career, will be a free agent. The questions surrounding Brady are whether he will decide to retire, return to the Buccaneers or decide he wants to move on and play for a third team.
