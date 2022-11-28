ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans QB Kyle Allen says he should have got to checkdowns quicker against the Dolphins

By Mark Lane
 5 days ago
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen was sacked five times and took seven hits, but otherwise believes he handled the Miami Dolphins’ pass rush well.

“I mean, I thought the pressure was fine,” Allen told reporters after the 30-15 loss at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon in Week 12.

Allen doesn’t attribute the Dolphins’ sacks and hits so much to their pressure as he does his own failure to get rid of the ball quicker.

“I thought there was times where I could have stepped up in there and got to my checkdowns quicker and got to my outlets quicker,” Allen said. “I don’t think the pressure was that big of an issue. I think they played well in the back end and then they got a lead quick, so they played soft the rest of the game.”

Allen finished completing 26 passes on 39 attempts for 215 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. The Texans fell down as far as 30-0 at halftime before starting to mount a semblance of a comeback.

“When they play soft, you have to take your dinks and dunks down the field until you score,” That’s tough to do. We’ve just got to play better earlier.”

The Texans made the switch from second-year quarterback Davis Mills to Allen following their 23-10 loss to Washington at NRG Stadium in Week 11. The loss to the Dolphins sends Houston to 1-9-1 on the season.

