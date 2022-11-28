ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
Albany Herald

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023

Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday he will return to play one more season at Arkansas. Jefferson, who just completed his fourth year at Arkansas as a redshirt junior, was eligible for the NFL draft. He teased the idea of heading to the pros in his social media announcement before declaring his true intentions.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Albany Herald

Lions’ Hutchinson Takes Jab at Jaguars for Passing on Him

Last offseason, Aidan Hutchinson was expected to be the top pick in the NFL draft, but in the final weeks leading up the Jaguars landed on Travon Walker instead. That allowed Hutchinson, the former Michigan defensive end, to go to the Lions with the No. 2 pick.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

