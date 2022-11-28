Read full article on original website
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
wgnsradio.com
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management
(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
WKRN
Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood High School and upset, stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school. Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol …. According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood...
Kingsport Times-News
Two Tennessee women found dead in car after crash, shooting
DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, and a woman...
WBIR
TN woman's body found in trunk in Michigan
Michigan police and Murfreesboro police identified the woman as Eleni Kassa. She went missing on Nov. 17 after her family said she never picked up her daughter.
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
Tennessee man wanted in DeKalb County scam investigation
A Tennessee man is wanted in connection to recent scams involving DeKalb County residents, according to local authorities.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Issues Traffic Advisory for This Sunday - I-24 at Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County this Sunday. The work will be performed on Sunday morning (December 4) at the I-24 / Old Fort Parkway interchange, which is exit 78 in Murfreesboro. The electrical line work is part of a planned interstate crossing that's necessary to accommodate the continued growth in Blackman and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force School bus Safety Traffic Enforcement
(Rutherford County, TN) Promoting school bus safety for bus drivers and students will be the focus of a school bus safety event Wednesday, Dec. 7 sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said officers will ride school buses and watch for vehicles that...
With remains found in Williamson Co., a family questions whether its their son
Skeletal remains have been found in Williamson County, and now a mom wants to know if it's her son — Nieko Lisi.
Community mourns the loss of Kwik Sak gas station clerk killed in Nashville
Community members said Patel was well loved and treated all his customers with kindness. Two teens from KY are charged with his murder
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
wgnsradio.com
New Police Chief and New Staff Attorney for the Town of Smyrna Hit the Pavement on Tuesday, November 29th
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, announced Jason King has been hired as a staff attorney. King assumed the position in his new role for Smyrna on November 29th. King will work within the Town Attorney’s Office under the direction of Town attorney, Jeffrey L. Peach, performing in-house counsel...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
wgnsradio.com
Nourish Food Bank in Rutherford County in Need of Food and Volunteers as Client Number has Doubled Since 2019
(Rutherford County, TN) Food is in short supply right now throughout Rutherford County, according to LaDawna Parham with the Nourish Food Bank in Smyrna…. Problems are compounded for area foodbanks because of supply chain issues that are backlogged from as far back as 2020. The number of people served monthly...
