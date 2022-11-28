Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County this Sunday. The work will be performed on Sunday morning (December 4) at the I-24 / Old Fort Parkway interchange, which is exit 78 in Murfreesboro. The electrical line work is part of a planned interstate crossing that's necessary to accommodate the continued growth in Blackman and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO