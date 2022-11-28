Read full article on original website
2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima
Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
Get to know your neighbor: Zoey Roberts of Zillah is the American Indian Beauty Pageant winner
When family bonds are an important part of your life, many things can be passed down among generations. Like beaded regalia, a passion for horses and titles. Zoey Roberts, 19, of Zillah is the 2022 American Indian Beauty Pageant winner, a title her grandmother and great-grandmother also held. The beauty pageant is one of the many events that are a part of the annual Pendleton Round-Up every September in Pendleton, Ore.
Yakima yard waste collection extended until December 12
YAKIMA, Wash.- Still waiting for those last few leaves to fall? The City of Yakima is extending its yard waste collection service through Monday, December 12. The collection service was originally set to end on Wednesday, November 30. “Due to the unusual warm weather this year, much of the foliage...
Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum
You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
Annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum
The annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum set for Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Thousands of people can expect a night of quiet relaxation and fun as volunteers and staff line a mile long pathway through the landscape of the Yakima Area Arboretum with over a 1000 candle-lit bags. Parking isn't allowed on grounds of the arboretum so city officials recommend you take the city shuttle bus.
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
4 Local Christmas Gifts Perfect for the Tough Shoppers
Christmas is getting closer and closer, and people can't figure out what to buy for each other, especially after big holiday sales like Black Friday, Local Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. People all seem to buy what they would usually ask for and avoid having to make the Christmas list altogether. So what do you buy for those people?
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Get You a Ticket
Welcome, welcome, to snow in Yakima. The kids love it as it's fun, you may get a snow day for schools and it's a frozen treat when you're looking for a quick snack*. Grown-ups, however, you think of all the extra chores you didn't ask for. Scraping it off your car, giving yourself a safe path around your home and all that. But what about your sidewalk? Certainly the sidewalk belongs to the city so they should shovel the snow, right? ...right? Well, no. According to the city of Yakima website removing the snow from your part of the sidewalk is 100% your responsibility. Surprise!
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell iFIBER ONE News...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti’s Holiday Cabaret in Yakima
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…
This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
Business Q&A: The Andersons, Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent. The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima
There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
